Though the inclement weather that hit the area on Thursday caused a number of schedule changes, the Liberty and Lone Star girls were able to brave the elements to get their bi-district playoff games in, and they both are moving on to the area round.
The defending Class 5A state champion Redhawks rallied for a 29-27 victory over McKinney North in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game at Denton Braswell High School.
Last season, Liberty had 11 losses during the regular season, but consistently found a way to win tough games in the playoffs.
The Redhawks’ (17-8) postseason opener looked very familiar in that respect, especially after the Bulldogs (19-6) got off to a solid start.
McKinney North held Liberty to just three points in the opening quarter and took a 16-9 lead into halftime.
The Redhawks needed just a few minutes to eclipse that scoring output in the third quarter, as they opened the half with four consecutive 3-pointers as part of a 15-2 run to take a 24-18 advantage.
They were able to maintain that momentum in the fourth quarter, where they held off the Bulldogs until the end.
Jazzy Owens-Barnett paced Liberty with 15 points, Lily Ziemkiewicz had eight and Maya Jain added four. McKinney North got 17 points from Kaelyn Hamilton and four each from Kylie Lewis and Kayden Smallwood.
The Redhawks move on to the area finals where they will face the winner of today’s bi-district game between Carrollton Newman Smith and Adamson.
While a lot of eyes are on Liberty and its defense of its state crown, it was Lone Star that was able to emerge from 9-5A as the district champion and the Rangers looked the part in a 54-41 victory over Prosper Rock Hill in a bi-district game at Little Elm High School.
Lone Star (20-4) led by only two after the first quarter but was able to extend the advantage to 27-18 at halftime.
Rock Hill tried to hang around in the second half, but the Rangers were too much, and behind 14 points from Kyla Deck, 13 from Laila Williams and nine from Kate Valle, they were able to pull away at the end.
Lone Star has advanced at least three rounds deep in four consecutive seasons, including a trip to the regional tournament a year ago.
They will look to keep that streak alive in the area round when they take on the winner of Saturday’s game between South Oak Cliff and Hillcrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.