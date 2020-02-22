Liberty soars to win over South Oak Cliff

CARROLLTON – Not many programs can achieve what the Frisco Liberty girls basketball team has done this season after graduating its an entire starting lineup from a year ago.
The Lady Redhawks already surpassed expectations by winning the District 9-5A title but aren’t done yet, as they soar to the third round of the postseason following a convincing win Friday night in the area round against a stout South Oak Cliff crew, 57-43.
“We thought we were the fifth-best team in the district starting off, but we were fortunate to get some wins early and get some confidence,” said Ross Reedy, Liberty head coach. “We felt like we could do some damage if we could just make the playoffs, and that’s what we’re doing now.”
This year’s squad has been predicated on playing gritty defense all season long, and Friday was no different —holding the Lady Golden Bears to 43 points after allowing 13 in the opening quarter.
Buckling down defensively in the final three quarters undoubtedly helped lead Liberty to the 14-point victory, but the long ball also had a great deal to the team’s success when shots weren’t falling early on.
In fact, it was a buzzer-beater from beyond the arc at the end of the first quarter by sophomore Jazzy Owens-Barnett that gave the Lady Redhawks plenty of confidence going into the second stanza down by just one at 13-12.
That make from deep helped erase an early 7-0 deficit, identical to what the Lady Redhawks faced Tuesday in their bi-district matchup with Lovejoy, as the deep ball eventually gave them the lead to begin the second.
Owens-Barnett tipped off the frame with a make from downtown to give her squad its first lead of the night before junior Lily Ziemkiewicz splashed in another on the ensuing possession to go up by five. South Oak Cliff regained the lead at 20-18 moments later, but a pair of free throws from junior Maya Jain followed by another 3-pointer from Ziemkiewicz handed Liberty the lead for good at 24-20 just before the half.
“Lily is probably the best shooter I’ve seen come through our program,” Reedy said. “I used to joke that I had never seen that girl miss for the longest time, and those shots she made tonight were huge. When she shoots it I’m always confident, we just have to make sure that she is confident. When she is, we’re a lot better.”
As a whole, Liberty went on to connect on a whopping eight 3-pointers in the win, as Owens-Barnett, Jain and Ziemkiewicz each had two, while sophomore Ashley Anderson and junior Zoe Junior each added one as well.
“I was just reading something about the 3-point shot being the most important thing to happen to the game of basketball, and hitting shots from deep tonight was huge,” Reedy said. “It makes people think how they are going to defend you, and that’s why we got so many buckets in the paint late in the game because the defense was so spread out.”
The 3-point threat opened up the lane in the second half for standout players like Owens-Barnett, who scored on three left-handed layups in the third quarter alone with the defense primarily concerned with Liberty’s array of shooters ready to fire away on the wings.
That allowed the sophomore sensation to get to the basket at will for eight of her game-high 22 points in the third, as the Lady Redhawks extended their advantage to double digits and never looked back down the stretch to hang on to the 14-point triumph.
Liberty advances once again to the regional quarterfinals and will take on another familiar foe in Frisco Centennial at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lebanon Trail for a chance to compete in the regional tournament.
The Lady Redhawks defeated Centennial in both district meetings this season, but Reedy knows his team must be prepared for a battle with the Lady Titans, as they have rolled to back-to-back blowout wins in the postseason over Wylie East and Newman Smith.
“Centennial is really good and can really score the ball,” he said. “We have been very fortunate to win both teams we have played them so far, but they have been playing really well as of late. It’s hard to argue that Centennial is playing as well as anyone right now, and it’s going to be a scary matchup.”
