Liberty survives, punches ticket to regionals

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Frisco Liberty girls basketball team is headed back to the Class 5A Region II tournament for the fifth straight season and for the seventh time since 2013.
Standing in the way of making appearance No. 7 at regionals was a familiar foe in Frisco Centennial, who gave Liberty all it could handle Tuesday night before the Lady Redhawks escaped with a thrilling 32-31 victory over the Lady Titans.
“Going to San Antonio is a bit of a better experience, but we’ll take this for sure,” said Ross Reedy, Liberty head coach. “Making it this far showed that we can still play despite the changes with the coaching staff and roster and get the job done.”
It marked the third meeting between the two sides this season – the eighth in the last three – as things went down to the wire once again.
In the final minute, the Lady Redhawks clung to a narrow 31-28 advantage before Centennial’s leading scorer on the season in junior Madison Ott splashed in a step-back jumper from beyond the arc with 58 seconds left to tie things up just minutes after she had drawn a critical charge on the defensive end.
Then on the other end of the floor, Liberty junior Zoe Junior was fouled and made one of two shots from the charity stripe to regain the lead at 32-31, which forced a Centennial timeout with just over 10 seconds to go.
During that timeout, Lady Titans’ head coach Brad Blalock drew a play up for Ott to get a good look at the basket, and Centennial got just that, as she drove into the lane and was fouled with 3.3 seconds remaining and a chance to hit the go-ahead free throw to potentially punch a ticket to regionals.
Ott, an 80% free throw shooter on the season, missed both and Liberty sophomore guard Jazzy Owens-Barnett corralled the rebound and raced up the court to run out the clock and secure the victory for her squad.
“If [Ott] doesn’t do those two things before then we don’t even have a chance,” Blalock said. “She has ice in her veins, and we knew when we called that last timeout that we were going to set that play up for her. We got exactly what we wanted, and your heart goes out for her because of all of the hard work she puts in.”
Reedy also had nothing but admiration for one of the district’s top players following his team’s one-point win.
“I’m a big fan of Maddie Ott, and you don’t want her to miss two free throws in that situation,” he said. “She’s a phenomenal player and is going to be playing in college for four years for a reason.”
Just as Ott and teammate Leila Patel were held well below their scoring averages with six and seven points, respectively, so was Owens-Barnett.
The sophomore standout for Liberty got cooking early with eight of her team-high 10 points in the first quarter but cooled off the rest of the way, as Blalock and his staff made it a point of emphasis to try and slow her down.
Despite not recording a field goal after the opening quarter, Owens-Barnett still made an impact in other areas with her leadership and ability to get other players involved. She found junior Maya Jain for two of her four assists on the night and then dished a pass out to Junior in the corner late in the third quarter to give her squad a 29-22 lead before Centennial rallied back in the fourth.
“She builds her platform on being a competitor and being tough,” Reedy said. “She doesn’t care what her numbers are; when times got tough she was the one in the huddle motivating everybody with a grin on her face.”
Although nearly half a dozen Lady Redhawks contributed greatly in the triumph, it was only fitting that Owens-Barnett was the one who hauled in the final rebound with 3.3 seconds left to help seal the deal.
Liberty advances to take on state-ranked Red Oak 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center with a potential fifth-round rematch looming on Saturday against Frisco Lone Star.
Meanwhile, Centennial is eliminated in the regional quarterfinals at the hands of Liberty for the second straight season, but the future remains bright with players like Ott and Patel returning next year.
“We’re trending up and doing the right things,” Blalock said. “We have a culture where the kids are buying in to what we’re trying to do, so we feel like we have a good core for the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.