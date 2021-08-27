Frisco ISD’s 2021 high school football season began with a bang Thursday at the newly named David Kuykendall Stadium.
In the season opener for both teams, Liberty jumped out to an early 21-0 lead in the first half only for Reedy to storm back to make it 21-14 early into the third quarter.
From there, it was a display of fireworks on offense as the two teams battled back and forth before the Redhawks converted a game-winning two-point conversion with eight seconds left in regulation to win, 50-49.
Junior quarterback Keldric Luster threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, also running for three scores. That included a 1-yard scamper with eight seconds to go that pulled the Redhawks within one point at 49-48, and it was Luster’s run on a read option for the two-point conversion that followed to bring home the victory for Liberty.
“We called a time out after that last touchdown and I asked Keldric could he do it,” said Matt Swinnea, Liberty head coach. “He said, ‘I’ve got it, coach.”
Initially it was a one-sided affair as Liberty scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead late in the first half.
But the Lions cut the lead to 21-7 just before halftime when quarterback AJ Padgett, a Rice commit, connected with Josh Goines for a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.
Padgett threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 55 yards and a touchdown.
“I knew it wasn’t over even when we went up by three scores,” Swinnea said. “They have too much firepower on offense and that’s what I told them at intermission.”
Firepower, or fireworks, is exactly what happened in the second half.
Liberty drove the length of the field on its opening possession of the third quarter and reduced the lead to 21-14 when Padgett connected with Kaleb Smith for an 18-yard strike.
Liberty answered immediately.
The Redhawks stormed downfield and Luster’s 19-yard run made it 28-14 with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
Again, Reedy responded.
The Lions sustained an 82-yard drive and cut the lead to 28-21 when junior running back Dennis Moody bolted up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown run with 2:47 remaining in the quarter.
Liberty wasted no time on the ensuing drive and again took a two-score lead when Luster scored on another keeper to make it 35-21 late in the third quarter.
It was a back-and-forth scoring onslaught from there.
Reedy cut it to 35-28 early in the fourth quarter after Moody caught a short pass from Padgett and raced 50 yards to Liberty’s 1-yard line with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter.
Moody finished the game with 225 rushing and two touchdowns.
Padgett dove in from the 1-yard line to again make it a one-score lead at 35-28.
The Lions scored three straight touchdowns late in the final quarter and took their first lead at 49-42 with 2:07 left in the game, courtesy of a 1-yard run by Moody, before Liberty’s game-winning scoring drive.
“Hats off to coach (Chad) Cole and Reedy,” Swinnea said. “What an exciting way to start the season.”
