Lions lose lopsided affair to The Colony, 48-19

THE COLONY – Frisco Reedy and The Colony were two of the top teams in the state a year ago, which made Friday night’s Week Two matchup between the two a must-see showdown.
However, the Cougars exposed many of Reedy’s flaws after being hit hard by graduation this past offseason, and The Colony cruised to a surprising 48-19 blowout victory over the Lions.
“I was so happy with preparation this week,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “It’s one thing to have a talented group of kids, but it’s another to have a group that works hard and prepares the right way. That’s what this group is, and that’s what makes them really special.”
It’s no secret that the Cougars feature three of the top weapons in the state in senior wide receivers Myles Price, Christian Gonzalez and Keith Miller III, as the terrific trio combined for five touchdowns on the night.
Price, who was named District 5-5A Division I MVP in 2018, wasted no time in putting his stamp on this contest when he took a screen pass 61 yards to the house on just the second play of the game to put The Colony up 7-0 less than 30 seconds in.
Two Cougars possessions later, Price pulled off another Houdini-like play when he hauled in a pass from The Colony senior quarterback Mikey Harrington in double coverage and tiptoed his way across the pylon for the 62-yard score.
Price finished the night with nine catches for 224 yards and tacked on a 53-yard run while also playing the majority of the game on the other side of the ball at cornerback.
“It turns out [Price] is pretty good,” Rangel said. “[Miller] had a big block on one of those big run plays. When you play that kind of unselfish football, you’re going to be OK half of the time.”
Miller’s selfless play was rewarded on the ensuing Cougars possession when he capped off a three-play drive with a 34-yard touchdown catch to put his squad up, 21-6, late in the first frame.
Gonzalez, a Purdue commit who also plays on both sides of the ball like Price, then got in on the scoring action after Reedy’s third punt of the first half when he punched it in from 4 yards out to extend the lead to 22 points.
A 7-yard touchdown scamper by Harrington and Gonzalez’s second score of the night on a 12-yard touchdown grab soon followed, and The Colony held a commanding 42-6 advantage before the first half even came to a close.
“The glaring talent that they have was eye-opening for our guys,” said Chad Cole, Reedy head coach. “We can’t tackle the way that we were tackling, and it really came down to fundamentals for us. It was just a fast-paced game, and we weren’t ready for it. I hope this is humbling and tells them that we have a lot of work to do.”
One of the few bright spots for Reedy in the defeat came in between the two Price touchdowns when do-it-all, standout senior Will Harbour gave the Lions’ offense life with a 15-yard run out of the wildcat formation that got them well inside the red zone.
One play later, Harbour powered in from 4 yards out to get Reedy on the board and back in the ballgame. The Navy commit anchors the Reedy defense at the middle linebacker position and also serves as the starting kicker, but not even the reining District 7-5A Division II MVP could lead the Lions past The Colony in this one.
“We try to game plan against [Harbour] but you can’t,” Rangel said. “He’s a special kid.”
Going in, Cole expected to utilize both of his quarterbacks, junior Jalen Kitna and sophomore A.J. Padgett, regardless of how things were headed.
Prior to the game, he claimed neither gunslinger had earned the starting job and things remain up in the air after both players struggled much of the contest to consistently move the chains against a stout Cougars defense.
Kitna started the game but was pulled late in the second half and ended his performance with 79 yards in the air and a touchdown pass late to Karim Muhammad after he returned back into the game with matters well out of reach. Padgett stepped in and led Reedy in passing yards with 123 on seven completions, but neither of the two have separated themselves from each other two games in.
“We need a guy that can function and get the rest of the offense ready to go,” Cole said. “We’ll see who grabs the reins this week.”
Reedy will already have its sights set for district play next week when the Lions host Lake Dallas at The Star, while The Colony hit the road for the first time this season again Byron Nelson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.