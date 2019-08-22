Little Elm’s Hughes on Lady Lobos’ hot start

After a 21-win season a year ago, the Little Elm volleyball team is picking things up right where it left off by earning win No. 11 Tuesday night in a sweep over Irving MacArthur.
As the Lady Lobos head to Tyler this weekend for the Tyler Invitational, they also have some boosted confidence after finishing in second place in last weekend’s Lady Ram Volleyball Festival.
The Little Elm Journal caught up with head coach Amber Hughes this week on her team’s sky-high confidence and more as district play looms ahead less than a month away.
Year No. 3 at Little Elm is officially underway for you. How have you seen this program grow from when you first arrived?
Hughes:It’s grown in several different realms. The first thing that has been noticeably different is confidence. We’re not just winning at the varsity level, but all three teams are winning and that has been good to see.
The buy-in from the kids has tripled and most of these kids were up here over the summer in the strength and conditioning program. You’re going to close the gap that way when you’re working and other people aren’t.
How big was it to finish second this past weekend at the Lady Ram Volleyball Festival?
Hughes:It was so much fun. The goal was to learn to have fun and not put so much pressure on ourselves because at the end of the day we’re making strides at competing in district. It was also good for them to reap the benefits of their hard work.
What is the mood of the team right now as you prepare to head to the Tyler Invitational at the end of this week?
Hughes:We had Irving MacArthur Tuesday night and I really put in a lot of time talking to them about not looking past them. It wasn’t as clean as I would have liked, but we did sweep them and all three teams won.
We know the level of competition is going to be very high in Tyler, and we know we have to rise to the occasion. The reality is that our district competition level is very high as well.
Was making sure the Lady Lobos played in more tournaments and faced stiffer non-district completion a point of emphasis going into this season?
Hughes:The first two tournaments are quite competitive, but we just needed a different look outside of Dallas. We wanted to take them somewhere against teams they wouldn’t normally play, so we would be put in situations we might not see. The only way they’re going to learn is by experiencing it.
Which win from your program, which is 11-4, has been the most impressive so far?
Hughes:We’ve had some really good competition against teams like Frisco, and we didn’t win but got a lot better because of that. We also played Memorial and had a hard time with serve-receive plays, but after that game you can see we have been a lot better from that.
The entire end of the Berkner tournament was impressive because they were so tired. The stiffest competition will be this weekend with Minneola, Henderson and Whitehouse.
Which teams do you expect to stand in the way of a potential playoff spot this season in district play?
Hughes:Denton was undefeated last year and didn’t lose very many players from that team, so I expect them to be a contender for first. I think that the biggest competition after Denton is ourselves, because I think we can beat anybody else in the district.
It’s just about getting them mentally prepared for that so they can be successful.
