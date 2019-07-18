Little Elm’s Miller utilizes philosophy passed down from father

Pay a visit to Triple Creek Academy in McKinney on a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday and you’ll find two familiar faces almost each and every time.
Little Elm head softball coach Jill Miller can be seen in one lane at the well-known baseball and softball training facility, while her father, John Blair, works in the lane nearby.
The dynamic dad-daughter duo train local youth in softball techniques with Miller’s prime focus mainly on pitching while Blair takes the reins on the hitting aspect.
The two began training kids from all ages many years ago after Blair filled in for Miller in a training session while she was out of town. Blair’s knowledge of the game dates back well before Miller was even born, as he went on to coach nine different All-American softball players throughout his time as a slow-pitch coach decades ago in California and Arizona.
Blair also coached Miller’s mother’s club team, which was sponsored by and called Chase, to the national tournament where they dismantled the Virginia state champions, 17-1.
Needless to say, Miller’s clients were in good hands while she was away, and the two began teaming up when it came to training. It has worked to perfection for the two seeing as Miller grew up as a pitcher and primarily instructs half the session with pitching, while Blair takes over the half with the bat.
Things have slowed down a bit over the past couple of months, as his number of kids has been chopped in half from roughly 20 to 10 kids trained per week.
He has also needed a bit of assistance from Miller during some sessions by being able to stand closer to his pupils, as he instructs them on hitting while Miller tosses the ball some 20 feet away.
He has also relied heavily on more hand gestures and certain signals, and not because he has gotten up there in age or that voices sometimes don’t carry well inside the training facility.
It’s because on April 28, Blair was diagnosed with bulbar-onset Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. Unlike limb-onset ALS, where patients experience muscle weakness in the limbs, bulbar-onset strikes the muscles of the head and neck, leading to difficulties in speaking and swallowing.
The symptoms of this incurable disease began over a year ago when Blair’s speech started to slur, which he said made it feel like he had drunk eight beers, when in reality it was the beginning stages of ALS.
After roughly 12 months of testing to see what could be the ultimate cause of his foreign symptoms, the official diagnosis came during some of the most important games of Miller’s coaching career.
The devastating news came just a day after the Lady Lobos held off Grapevine in the first round of the playoffs. But Miller said the magnitude of the program’s longest playoff run in school history, which lasted five rounds, helped keep her distracted from the gut-wrenching announcement.
“I had to stay focused and keep going,” she said. “It was rough and I don’t know if he saw me coach my last game ever. It was just my thought at the time after that final game.”
One of Miller’s main worries was just that following Little Elm’s season-ending loss to The Colony in the regional finals: Had the man who taught her everything she knows about the sport she loves so much just watched her coach for the last time?
Throughout the regular season, all while Blair endured test after test to figure out what was the cause of his speech impairment, he still made it a point of emphasis to watch every Little Elm game he could.
Even after being diagnosed with ALS, Blair still made it to every single playoff game from then on out except for the one-game series in the fourth round against El Paso Chapin in Lubbock.
“I was proud of her team,” he said. “She had some really good players and kids going on to play in college. Her big star (Lauren Lucas) is really a player and has all the talent in the world. I thought they could play with The Colony, but Jayda Coleman is tough and she is really fast. It’s tough to beat them when they have a kid like that.”
At these games, you can still see him gesturing to Miller from the stands in attempts to coach the coach, who also happens to be his daughter. Miller said although she preaches to her kids to not focus on the stands during games, she admittedly is guilty of doing it herself as she picks up signals from her dad – the same signals he used when he coached her as a child.
She uses those same signs with her teams today, but that isn’t the only coaching tactic she picked up from Blair over the years.
Growing up, he preached the philosophy of “the next pitch” tirelessly to his players, and of course, to Miller, emphasizing the importance of not dwelling on a costly error or a strikeout at the plate.
“What happened before doesn’t matter, and it’s about what happens next,” he said. “If you make an error, so what. Athletes have to have very short memories when they’re in the arena, and I’ve tried to teach that to my kids.”
Miller tells her players those exact words religiously and has done so throughout her entire career and will undoubtedly continue to use that philosophy as long as she is on the diamond.
Perhaps “the next pitch” attitude is just what Miller and her family need during Blair’s battle with ALS, as the coach’s father surely hopes there are many more next pitches to come.
