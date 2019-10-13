Little Elm’s Watts decommits from Oklahoma, chooses Ohio State

After verbally committing six months ago to Oklahoma, Little Elm senior cornerback Ryan Watts informed Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff last week that he would be decommitting.
Fast-forward a few days and the four-star recruit had already made up his mind on where he plans to play football next season and it’s at another perennial powerhouse program – Ohio State.
Watts visited Columbus officially back on Sept. 20, just a couple of weeks before making his decision to step down from his original commitment to Oklahoma.
Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who is the No. 3-ranked recruiter in the country according to 247Sports.com, led the charge in reeling in the Little Elm standout.
Watts attributes his relationship with Hafley, who previously had coaching stints in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as one of the main driving forces of making this decision.
“I have built such a great relationship with coach Hafley,” Watts said. “His background with the NFL and that connection with a lot of NFL managers are huge.”
Ohio State currently features one of the top secondary units in the country, spearheaded by former South Grand Prairie cornerback Jeffrey Okudah. The Grand Prairie native is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation and is a projected top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Okudah was already an elite player at his position prior to arriving at Ohio State, but Watts also believes that Hafley has been another reason that Okudah has taken the next step to becoming a top selection in the upcoming draft.
“If you see his film from last year to this year, he has made a big improvement,” he said. “That’s how I already know if I have my time with Hafley, he will be able to improve me to the best of my ability. We have similar builds, and I feel like I can come in and do a similar thing.”
With Okudah and a few other defensive backs departing after this season, that allows for an incoming freshman like Watts to step in and see the field sooner rather than later, and he said he is excited for an opportunity to step in and compete right away.
Stepping away from a Sooners program that hasn’t sported a losing record since 1998 was also an extremely difficult decision for Watts and claims it had nothing to do with Oklahoma.
“I really do like Oklahoma, and it was nothing against them at all,” he said. “I’ll never forget my relationship with them, and it was really hard to talk to coach Riley like that. The Oklahoma fans were also really supportive, but I just have to make the best move for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.