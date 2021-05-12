The 9-5A girls soccer district once again proved to be one of the most competitive in the state.
Nine of the 10 teams won at least three regulation matches, 13 matches were extended into a shootout and even the two district champions—Memorial and Wakeland—won only 13 of their 18 matches in regulation.
The season saw the Wolverines not only earn a share of the district crown, but they also advanced all the way to the state championship game before dropping a heartbreaking 2-1 decision to Dripping Springs in the final.
There was history made, as well.
Not only did the Warriors make the playoffs for the first time, they captured a share of their first district title in just their third season as a program. Memorial was not finished, as it picked up wins over McKinney North, W.T. White and Carrollton R.L. Turner to advance to the regional semifinals before falling to Highland Park in a shootout.
Reedy also wrote a new chapter into its short history, making its first postseason appearance and knocking off Lovejoy and Woodrow Wilson before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to district rival Wakeland in the regional quarterfinals.
Given that balance, it is no surprise that the all-district honors were also spread out among the 10 FISD teams.
The co-champions led the way as both Wakeland and Memorial captured 15 spots on the team.
The state runner-up Wolverines earned three superlative awards.
Senior Ally Perry was voted as the midfield player of the year. Perry tallied 15 goals and 10 assists, but it was her timing that set her apart, as 12 of those scores were game-winners.
Sophomore Bella James was tabbed the utility player of the year, as the midfielder was also able to fill in at other positions around the pitch.
Jimmie Lankford was named co-coach of the year after guiding Wakeland to a 20-3-3 record and a return to the state title game.
The Wolverines placed five additional players on the first team, including midfielder McKenna Jenkins. The junior finished the season with 15 goals and 13 assists and came up particularly big in the playoffs, when she tallied eight of those scores.
Junior goalkeeper Drew Stover was also selected to the first team, as she posted 15 shutouts overall as Wakeland allowed only eight goals during the regular season.
Three other players who were vital to that defensive success were also named to the first team with seniors Natalie Cox and Ashton Shepperson and junior Sophia Pehr.
The Wolverines’ second-team honorees are senior midfielders Lauren Rosas and Faith Bell, senior defender Kayden Amador, junior defender Sydney Deckert and sophomore midfielder Katy Gregson.
Sophomore forwards Lillian Wallace and Nina Tavares and junior forward/midfielder Brooke Hartshorn are honorable mention picks.
The Warriors also had three superlative awards to recognize their history-making campaign.
Senior Abbi Strittmatter was selected as the defensive player of the year. One of the team leaders, Strittmatter played center back that led a defense that allowed only seven goals during the regular season and she also netted the game-winning goal in the opener that set the tone for the rest of the season.
Junior Olivia Ramey was tabbed the goalkeeper of the year. A team captain, Ramey posted 12 shutouts and allowed only five goals during district play. In four playoff matches, she surrendered only two goals and won a shootout.
Rafael Flores was named co-coach of the year after leading Memorial to a 17-3-3 record and the aforementioned first playoff berth and district title.
The Warriors had five additional first-team selections, led by senior forward Ava Colberg. Despite having the full attention of opposing defenses, Colberg tallied half of the team’s district goals with 16, while adding six assists, and was also regarded as one of the top defensive forwards in the district.
Senior midfielders Haley Romero, who had three assists, and Rachel Loetzer, who had one goal and one assist, made the first team as did a pair of defenders in junior Maggie Byrne and sophomore Emmie Lau.
Sophomore midfielder Brooke Bollinger ranked second on the team in scoring with nine goals and five assists and was named to the second team. She was joined by sophomore midfielder Lola Foley, who had three goals and a pair of assists, junior midfielder Morgan Romney, who had two goals and one assist, senior midfielder McKenna Keeley and senior defender Laney Muench.
Memorial’s honorable mention selections included senior midfielder Ella Landau (1 goal), junior forward/midfielder Brooke Hartshorn, sophomore forwards Nina Tavaares and Lillian Wallace and sophomore midfielder Presley Ancheta.
Reedy placed third in district to earn its inaugural trip to the playoffs and was rewarded with 15 spots on the team, highlighted by two major awards, including the top honor.
Junior Rachel Buckle was voted as the 9-5A most valuable player as she registered 11 goals and five assists during district play and added a goal and an assist in the playoffs.
Senior Maeve Jones was tabbed the newcomer of the year after scoring 11 goals and dishing out three assists in district and adding a pair of goals in the playoffs.
Four more Lions made the first team with senior defender Abigail Major, a center back who has been nominated for High School All-American, and junior defender Katie Clabo, who both helped Reedy record 10 shutouts in district, as well as junior midfielder Zoe Calyer (1 goal, 2 assists) and sophomore midfielder Alena Ultes (3 assists).
The Lions were represented on the second team by sophomore midfielder/forward Grayson Fox (3 goals, 1 assist), senior midfielder Nola Becker (1 goal, 3 assists), freshman midfielder Reganne Morris (2 goals, 5 assists) and senior defender Kylie Locke.
Reedy’s honorable mention selections are a young group with sophomore midfielder Hayley Bloch (3 goals), sophomore goalkeeper Madeline Farruggia, sophomore midfielder Megan McGrath, sophomore defender Samantha Skipper (2 goals, 1 assist) and junior defender Samantha Taylor.
Frisco secured fourth place to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and was led by the offensive player of the year in sophomore Lexi Lee, who emerged as one of the top scorers in the area with 29 goals and she added four assists.
The Raccoons featured a good mix on the first team with senior midfielder Brooke Mashburn, junior defender Kara Campbell, sophomore midfielder Luci Rodriguez and freshman defender Mallory Rush.
Frisco’s second-team selections were all sophomores, with defenders Kaitlyn Vance and Taylor Vance, midfielder Maddie Khanhkham and forward Kori Ballard, while the honorable mention picks are senior goalkeeper Presley Arvin, senior forward Maddy Licker, sophomore goalkeeper Ava Yoas and freshmen midfielders Kat Campbell and McKenna Grant.
Lone Star finished just out of the playoff picture and had nine honorees, including a trio of first-teamers in senior defender Josslynn Santella, sophomore midfielder Kyrsten Kizer and sophomore defender Seoyon Alex Chang.
The Rangers were represented on the second team by junior midfielder Torrance Tijerina, sophomore defender Autumn Webb and freshman goalkeeper Conner Ansbro, while the honorable mention selections were junior defender Emma Hardy, junior forward McKenzie Webb and sophomore midfielder Dixie Bullard.
Centennial landed a pair of first-team picks in senior defender Brenna Brosam and sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Ruenes. Senior forward Megan Shuey, junior forward Bella Carrillo and freshman defender Mia Gildea made the second team and the honorable mention selections included senior midfielders Paige Horton and Kayla Stover, sophomore midfielder Kaitlynn Neill and freshman defender Isabella Pasion.
Independence also nabbed nine spots on the list, led by first-team senior midfielder Makenzie Neeley and junior defender Madison Murphy.
Murphy, a Northwestern State commitment, has started all 65 matches since stepping on campus and the Knights have posted 36 shutouts during that time. Neeley was the focal point of opposing defenses, but still made the first team for the second time with seven goals and nine assists, putting her fourth on the program’s all-time scoring list.
Junior goalkeeper Samantha Jones made the second team, making 147 saves and holding opponents to less than one goal per game. She was joined by senior midfielder Sydney Castaneda and sophomore defender Kelsey Hogan.
Independence also had four honorable mentions with junior defenders Brighton Mooney and Camdyn Wood, junior forward Stephanie Farias and sophomore midfielder Ayvah Angala.
Liberty placed junior forward Kennedy Clountz on the first team and senior midfielder Allyson White and sophomore defender Grace DeShelter on the second squad.
The Redhawks’ honorable mention picks are senior defender Sydney Andros, senior midfielder Kallin Brown, sophomore defender McKenna Clerkin, sophomore forward Teagan Jaussi and freshman forward Brooklyn Miller.
Heritage featured senior defender Ashlyn Mills on the first team, senior forward Kamryn Jiles and sophomore defender Emilie McCartney on the second and senior defender Jazlyn Norwood, senior midfielder Haley Salazar, junior defender Kayli Edwards and sophomore midfielder Brielle Buchanan as honorable mentions.
Lebanon Trail had one first-teamer in senior defender Maggie McGrath, senior midfielder/defender Emma Harrelson and senior defender Mya Sutherland made the second team, with the honorable mentions including senior midfielder Claire Helsel and junior midfielder Miranda Kurtz.
9-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Rachel Buckle Jr. Reedy
Offensive Player of the Year
Lexi Lee So. Frisco
Midfield Player of the Year
Ally Perry Sr. Wakeland
Defensive Player of the Year
Abbi Strittmatter Sr. Memorial
Newcomer of the Year
Maeve Jones Sr. Reedy
Utility Player of the Year
Bella James So. Wakeland
Goalkeeper of the Year
Olivia Ramey Jr. Memorial
Co-Coaches of the Year
Rafael Flores Memorial
Jimmie Lankford Wakeland
First Team
Ava Colberg Sr. F Memorial
Rachel Loetzer Sr. MF Memorial
Haley Romero Sr. MF Memorial
Emmie Lau So. D Memorial
Maggie Byrne Jr. D Memorial
Natalie Cox Sr. D Wakeland
Sophia Pehr Jr. D Wakeland
Ashton Shepperson Sr. D Wakeland
McKenna Jenkins Jr. F Wakeland
Drew Stover Jr. GK Wakeland
Abigail Major Sr. D Reedy
Katie Clabo Jr. D Reedy
Alena Ultes So. MF Reedy
Zoe Calyer Jr. MF Reedy
Luci Rodriguez So. MF Frisco
Kara Campbell Jr. D Frisco
Brooke Mashburn Sr. MF Frisco
Mallory Rush Fr. D Frisco
Seoyon Alex Chang So. D Lone Star
Kyrsten Kizer So. MF Lone Star
Josslynn Santella Sr. D Lone Star
Brenna Brosam Sr. D Centennial
Sarah Ruenes So. GK Centennial
Makenzie Neeley Sr. MF Independence
Madison Murphy Jr. D Independence
Kennedy Clountz Jr. F Liberty
Ashlyn Mills Sr. D Heritage
Maggie McGrath Sr. D Lebanon Trail
Second Team
Brooke Bollinger So. MF Memorial
Laney Muench Sr. D Memorial
Lola Foley So. MF Memorial
Morgan Romney Jr. MF Memorial
McKenna Keeley Sr. MF Memorial
Sydney Deckert Jr. D Wakeland
Kayden Amador Sr. D Wakeland
Lauren Rosas Sr. MF Wakeland
Katy Gregson So. MF Wakeland
Faith Bell Sr. MF Wakeland
Reganne Morris Fr. MF Reedy
Kylie Locke Sr. D Reedy
Grayson Fox So. MF/F Reedy
Nola Becker Sr. MF Reedy
Kaitlyn Vance So. D Frisco
Taylor Vance So. D Frisco
Kori Ballard So. F Frisco
Maddie Khanhkham So. MF Frisco
Torrance Tijerina Jr. MF Lone Star
Conner Ansbro Fr. GK Lone Star
Autumn Webb So. D Lone Star
Bella Carrillo Jr. F Centennial
Megan Shuey Sr. F Centennial
Mia Gildea Fr. D Centennial
Sydney Castaneda Sr. MF Independence
Kelsey Hogan So. D Independence
Samantha Jones Jr. GK Independence
Grace DeShelter So. D Liberty
Allyson White Sr. MF Liberty
Kamryn Jiles Sr. F Heritage
Emilie McCartney So. D Heritage
Emma Harrelson Sr. MF/D Lebanon Trail
Mya Sutherland Sr. D Lebanon Trail
Honorable Mention
Kat Campbell Fr. MF Frisco
McKenna Grant Fr. MF Frisco
Presley Arvin Sr. GK Frisco
Ava Yoas So. GK Frisco
Maddy Licker Sr. F Frisco
Sydney Andros Sr. D Liberty
Kallin Brown Sr. MF Liberty
McKenna Clerkin So. D Liberty
Teagan Jaussi So. F Liberty
Brooklyn Miller Fr. F Liberty
Hayley Bloch So. MF Reedy
Madeline Farruggia So. GK Reedy
Megan McGrath So. MF Reedy
Samantha Skipper So. D Reedy
Samantha Taylor Jr. D Reedy
Isabella Pasion Fr. D Centennial
Kayla Stover Sr. MF Centennial
Kaitlynn Neill So. MF Centennial
Paige Horton Sr. MF Centennial
Dixie Bullard So. MF Lone Star
Emma Hardy Jr. D Lone Star
McKenzie Webb Jr. F Lone Star
Brighton Mooney Jr. D Independence
Camdyn Wood Jr. D Independence
Ayvah Angala So. MF Independence
Stephanie Farias Jr. F Independence
Ella Landau Sr. MF Memorial
Presley Ancheta So. MF Memorial
Nina Tavares So. F Wakeland
Brooke Hartshorn Jr. F/MF Wakeland
Lillian Wallace So. F Wakeland
Claire Helsel Sr. MF Lebanon Trail
Miranda Kurtz Jr. MF Lebanon Trail
Jazlyn Norwood Sr. D Heritage
Haley Salazar Sr. MF Heritage
Brielle Buchanan So. MF Heritage
Kayli Edwards Jr. D Heritage
