Though the season did not come to a satisfying conclusion, the end-of-the-year awards continue to roll in for local athletes with the release of the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-State and All-Region teams and the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State teams.
The group of Frisco ISD programs in the 10-team 9-5A is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, girls soccer districts in the state and that was reflected on the TASCO All-State and All-Region teams.
Four different FISD teams had players named to the all-state second team.
Frisco senior goalkeeper Bella Schoen-Kiewart, the 9-5A goalkeeper of the year, was the lone player for the Raccoons who was recognized.
She was joined on the second team by Lebanon Trail senior Madeleine Sterrett, the district defensive player of the year, as the North Texas signee also recorded seven goals and 13 assists.
Wakeland sophomore McKenna Jenkins was named to the all-state second team, as was Independence senior Landry Corbett, the 9-6A offensive player of the year who recorded 17 goals and 12 assists.
Lebanon Trail senior Devyn Flannery was an all-state honorable mention selection, as the 9-5A most valuable player and North Texas signee tallied 21 goals and 11 assists.
A trio of FISD products were named first-team all-region. Independence senior defender Blythe Obar made the list as she registered five goals and six assists in addition to her work on the back line.
Independence senior midfielder Ashley Merril, who had 11 goals and 10 assists, and Lebanon Trail senior midfielder Kristen Fish, the utility player of the year who tallied nine goals and 14 assists, were also chosen to the first team.
Wakeland junior defender Ashton Shpperson and Independence senior midfielder Bella Woliver were second-team all-region selections.
Wakeland freshman defender Katie Gregson made an immediate splash in her inaugural campaign and was tabbed to the all-region honorable mention list.
Horn senior Emily Alarcon, a three-time all-district selection, was the lone Mesquite ISD player to make the team, as she was named all-state honorable mention.
Several local athletes were also recently chosen to the THSCA Academic All-State teams.
In golf, they were represented by Frisco Libery’s Sona Shah and Tyler Shippy and Frisco Reedy’s Matthew Gartner, Nia Knights, Grant Lee, Malina Prasad and Sydney Shearer.
Frisco Heritage’s Srikar Mangalapalli, Kireeti Singam Setty and Bharadwaj Vadlamudi made the tennis all-academic team.
In track and field, the area was represented by Centennial’s Sarah Bartley and Abigail Gildea, Frisco Heritage’s Judith Bediako, Runisha Bowman, Kyle Bradford, Kirin Chacchia, Tayah Chece, Zoe Hightower, Muaaz Makda, Alyssa Morales, Alaiah Norris and Olivia Valliere, Horn’s Nick Garcia and Quavon Grant, Poteet’s Tyana Bautista, Reo Bowman, Shannya Fleitas, Jaliyah Johns, Helah Payne and Heing Taing.
The softball selections included Lone Star’s Daniela Cortez and Megan Lundt, Mesquite’s Abril Guevara and Madison Hays
Rounding out the Academic All-State honorees in baseball are Centennial’s Cade Mercer, Cooper Ruckel, Mitchell Szczygiel, Cade Zastoupil and Joseph Zhao, Independence’s Jack Corcoran, Sachse’s Drake Herrera, Sunnyvale’s Sam Bartis, Brendon Ferguson, Luke Griffin, Hayden Hood, Tripp McAda and Will Van Vessem, as well as managers Ashlyn Blazek and Brooke Daniel and Wakeland’s Peyton Hood, Austin Priebe, Ryan Sarey and Zach White.
