In a situation that changes weekly, if not daily, high school athletes were permitted to return to campuses to resume summer workouts on Monday.
The University Interscholastic League had announced on July 2 that it was suspending all summer workouts from July 3-12, citing a spike on the number of COVID-19 cases and the fear of threat of further spreading of the disease during the Fourth of July weekend.
The UIL released a new statement last Wednesday permitting workouts to resume, but urged extreme caution.
It also tightened the rules in accordance with the Executive Orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott, stating that all involved parties must wear face coverings when entering and exiting facilities and practice areas and when not actively exercising.
Schools may allow students who are actively exercising to remove face coverings provided they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students and staff who are not wearing face coverings.
Reaction the state was varied, with some schools picking up where they left off and others opting to limit participation numbers or delaying the restart of workouts indefinitely.
On Friday, the UIL also stated that students participating in remote learning offered by the school district may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other eligibility requirements.
Timeline
The UIL made the decision to indefinitely suspend all athletic events on Mar. 12.
After six weeks of consultations and deliberations, the organization announced the cancellation of all remaining spring activities on Apr. 17.
Summer workouts started on June 8, with high schools adopting numerous guidelines to encourage social distancing and hygiene during strength and conditioning sessions.
Still, several high schools had already suspended workouts in some manner following a positive COVID-19 test by a student-athlete. Among the area high schools whose workouts were put on hold were Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Memorial, Rowlett and Sachse.
Summer sessions are slated to continue through the end of the month, with fall workouts scheduled to begin Aug. 3.
However, this has been a fluid situation for months, leaving the future of not only summer workouts, but also the fall sports seasons in doubt.
THSCA Convention & Coaching School goes all virtual
The Texas High School Coaches Association recently announced that it is canceling the in-person 2020 Coaching School and Convention, which was scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, and will be moving the convention to an entirely victual format instead.
THSCA released a statement, saying:
“We had hoped for a decrease in the spread of the coronavirus as we neared the convention date but the situation has evolved rapidly and we are committed to do our part to protect our attendees, sponsors, vendors and staff.
This is an enormous disappointment and not a decision we have taken lightly. THSCA’s Coaching School and Convention is the biggest event of the year for the association and it is our favorite way to celebrate high school coaches from all over the state with educational lectures, fellowship, and many other events. It was a tough call to make but in our efforts to support the preventative protocols set forth by our Texas school administrators, the UIL Executive Staff and governing authorities at both state and local levels, we are choosing to prioritize health and safety first.
In collaboration with the UIL staff, the Dead Dates of 7/20 and 7/21 have been rescinded and the 2020 Coaching School agenda has been updated to allow for coaches to resume regularly scheduled strength and conditioning/sport-specific training. We will still host Coaching School, July 19-21, but have intentionally consolidated the content to the afternoon each day, in an effort to help coaches balance valuable time with athletes and an opportunity to obtain skills and knowledge through coaches education.
Those who register for Coaching School will be granted access to all sport-specific and professional development lectures, all mandatory UIL CCP courses, panel discussions, the THSCA Head Coaching Academy, and THSCA Regional & General Meeting broadcasts. Upon the conclusion of Coaching School, all registrants will receive an emailed certificate for 15-hours of Continuing Professional Education Hours from a TEA Accredited Entity.
We will also offer all registrants unlimited access to our Virtual Trade Show platform that allows attendees to shop our exhibit hall, network with other coaches, visit our Career Center, attend a Hudl training session, and hold virtual team meetings all from their desktop/laptop computer at home. For coaches needing Tackle Training Certification from Atavus, THSCA is making arrangements for access to their online platform for free on Wednesday, July 22 from noon to 5:00 pm. Only those who have contacted THSCA before July 21 to reserve their seat will be guaranteed access.”
