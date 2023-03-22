North vs Liberty

McKinney North junior Kaelyn Hamilton, left, and Frisco Liberty freshman Jacy Abii, right, were named to the Class 5A all-state team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

From state champions to district MVPs and record-breaking scorers, several local basketball stars were recently recognized by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches with spots on the all-state teams.

The TABC unveiled their all-state selections on Wednesday, and that included plenty of student-athletes throughout Star Local Media's coverage area.

