From state champions to district MVPs and record-breaking scorers, several local basketball stars were recently recognized by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches with spots on the all-state teams.
The TABC unveiled their all-state selections on Wednesday, and that included plenty of student-athletes throughout Star Local Media's coverage area.
Among the highlights from the 2022-23 season was the Frisco Liberty girls' return to prominence as Class 5A state champions. The Lady Redhawks won their second state title in four years and have predictably garnered their share of postseason accolades. At the forefront of Liberty's latest championship run was the one-two punch of junior Keyera Roseby and freshman Jacy Abii, both of whom earned spots on the 5A all-state team.
Abii went above and beyond a breakout year in her first season of high school hoops, winning district MVP honors as just a freshman. She did so to the tune of 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Redhawks. Roseby's all-state nod, meanwhile, comes on the heels of a season where she averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 boards per game — voted as the MVP of the 5A state tournament after averaging 24.5 points in her team's semifinal and championship games.
Joining the Lady Redhawks in San Antonio was Sunnyvale, which finished as state runners-up in 4A. Like Liberty, the Lady Raiders had a pair of all-state honorees leading that charge in senior Micah Russell and sophomore Alli McAda. Russell ranked among the top scorers in the area at 20.7 points per game, while McAda nearly averaged a double-double at 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds on the year.
Ditto for the Coppell girls, who made their first-ever trip to the state tournament. Senior Julianna "Jules" LaMendola submitted a memorable finish to her decorated career with the Cowgirls and earned an all-state nod as a result. The Indiana commit's versatility shined as a senior with season-long averages of averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 32 charges taken for a 38-4 team.
Coppell's path to state included a hard-fought regional finals win over a Little Elm that made some history of its own with its deepest-ever playoff run. Senior Amarachi Kimpson had plenty to do with that success, voted to an all-state team for the third consecutive season. Her latest accolade comes on the heels of a year where she averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists per game.
The McKinney North girls, meanwhile, enjoyed a regional finals run of their own and had two all-state selections leading the way in juniors Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris. Hamilton, voted 13-5A MVP, averaged 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the Lady Bulldogs, while Harris, the 13-5A defensive player of the year, logged 15.4 points, 7.5 boards, 1.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
First-year varsity program Frisco Panther Creek made plenty of noise in its inaugural girls basketball season, winning a district championship and advancing to the regional tournament. Junior Brynn Lusby was key to that effort, named to the 4A all-state team after averaging 18.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Plano senior Salese Blow also found her way onto the all-state team in 6A following a season where she led the area in scoring at 32.8 points per game. Voted as the 6-6A offensive player of the year for the second straight season, Blow added 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Lady Wildcats.
Blow was one of two Plano standouts to earn an all-state nod, with senior Justin McBride making the cut on the 6A boys team. McBride was the cornerstone of the Wildcats' run to a second consecutive district championship and subsequent appearance in the regional quarterfinals. In leading Plano to its first three-round playoff run since 2007, McBride averaged 19.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.
Just as McBride finishes up his career as an all-state honoree, so does Lovejoy senior Karson Templin. The two-time district MVP was recognized among the state's best following a record-setting season where he averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game.
