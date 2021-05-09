The state tennis tournament will feature a heavy local flavor, as 14 Frisco ISD players earned qualifying spots at the event.
The path to state was through the Class 5A Region 2 tournament, which took place on Apr. 29 at the Z-Plex Texas Sports Village in Melissa.
The champion and runner-up in each bracket secured their spots at the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 20-21 at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.
FISD’s dominance was evident from the start in Melissa, where they combined to win four regional championships out of five divisions.
As a further testament to the overall strength, FISD had five different programs combine to earn nine of the 10 spots in the finals.
In boys singles, Lebanon Trail’s Nathan Tserng topped Frisco’s Mohan Yechuri in the final.
Tserng dropped only four games in the first two rounds, before topping Aditya Budta in the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-0 win. Yechuri dropped only three games in his first six sets and took care of Jack Yurich in a 6-2, 6-2 sweep in the semis to advance.
The girls singles featured Centennial’s Reika Nagai defeating Heritage’s Sriya Gourammagari in the finals.
Nagai did not drop a game in the first two rounds before meeting a little more resistance in the semis in a 6-1, 6-4 sweep of Brianna Rees. Gourammagari dropped just one game in her first two matches and then had to rally in the semifinals against Eden Rogozinski, where she pulled out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Heritage’s boys doubles team of Liam Selvido/Anish Madgula topped Independence’s twosome of Sanish Kumar and Sanjaya Kodali in the championship match.
Servido/Madgula earned consecutive 6-0, 6-0 victories to advance to the semifinals, where they outlasted their opponent in a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory. Kuma/Kodali had little problems through the first three rounds, losing only five games, including a 6-0, 6-2 win in the semifinals.
The Heritage girls doubles team of Tamiya Lintz/Saundarya Vedula got the best of Centennial’s Margaryta Bugaienko/Jordan Le to win the regional title.
Neither team dropped a set in the tournament leading up, as Lintz/Vedula claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win in the semifinals and Bugaienko/Le grabbing a 6-3, 7-5 sweep.
In mixed doubles, the Liberty team of Sanjheev Rao/Milla Dopson finished as the runner-up against Highland Park’s team of Saalfield/McElfresh. In their previous three matches, Sanjheev/Dopson lost just one game in six sets.
GOLF
Prior to the tennis tournament, FISD will be represented on the state stage by the Lebanon Trail and Liberty girls golf teams, who each qualified with strong performances at the 5A Region 2 tournament at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.
After last year’s state tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, competitors will have a chance to return on May 10-11 at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Lebanon Trail claimed the regional championship with a two-day total of 309, to pull away from runner-up Highland Park, who had a total of 327, and Liberty, who carded a 338.
The Trail Blazers’ Ryan Ko (79-74—153) and Summer Lee (74-79—153) tied for third among all individuals, finishing just a few shots off the pace of regional champion Tiffany Cao of Midlothian (68-80—148) and Highland Park’s Sophie Biediger (74-75—149).
Lebanon Trail’s Madison Phung (79-78—157) finished in a tie for sixth place, Addison Ko (84-78—162) tied for 12th place and Esther Santos rounded out the team’s top five.
Liberty was led by Maya Jain (79-81—160), who placed 11th, Raeleigh Davidson (78-84—162) in a tie for 12th, Ashley Zhang (85-85—170) and Lizzy Stone (82-88—170) in a tie for 20th and Erica Kim rounding out the top five.
Both teams have enjoyed some recent success at the state level. Lebanon Trail finished as the state runner-up in 2018 and 2019 before being denied a chance last year, while the Redhawks were in the top seven in four consecutive seasons from 2015-2018.
On the boys side, Highland Park Blue (292-288—580) won the regional championship, followed by Texarkana Texas High (300-296—596) and Highland Park Gold (295-304—599).
Centennial finished in fifth place (334-315—649) followed by Memorial in ninth (347-329—676).
The 9-5A all-district golf teams were also recently announced and many of the players who will be taking the state stage were also recognized for their work during the district season.
Lebanon Trail’s Scott Carmichael was tabbed the girls coach of the year and he had a pair of his players on the first team with freshman Lee, who won the 9-5A individual title, and senior Phung.
Also on the first team were Liberty seniors Jain and Davidson and Centennial senior Gabbi Bentancourt.
The second team included two more Trail Blazers in junior Ryan Ko and freshman Addison Ko, as well as Wakeland senior Sydney Williams, Frisco sophomore Queenie Guercio and Centennial freshman Alisha Rametra.
The 9-5A boys coach of the year was Memorial’s Sean Schupp.
Individual district champion Mitchell Kalka of Liberty was named to the first team, where he was joined by Memorial junior Nathan Pheng, Wakeland junior Will Livermore, Frisco junior Corey Maher and Centennial sophomore Waase Iqbal.
The second team was made up of Memorial senior Garrett Cox, Warriors junior Jackson Malone, Centennial senior Rohan Sinha, Independence junior Jaxon Copeland and Knights sophomore Luke Wagstaff.
