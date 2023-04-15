GEORGETOWN — As the seconds ticked away on the scoreboard from Birkelbach Field, the Frisco Lone Star crowd counted down in unison.
All the while, Rangers head boys soccer coach Clinton Hollingworth was crouched along the edge of the coach's box, eyes closed and head in hands. It was an emotional moment for the Lone Star coach, who had spent the afternoon watching his players bring the program's longstanding goal to fruition.
Once the clock hit zeroes, the emotions overflowed for Lone Star, the newly minted Class 5A state champions after a commanding 4-1 victory over El Paso Bel Air on Saturday.
"There are a lot of emotions. I don't have words," Hollingworth said. "After every game, everyone is telling me, 'Well done, coach.' Every time my response is that it's not about me, it's about them. They deserved to get this. They got beat last year and they deserved to have it. It's all about them.
"My job was to get them here and hope and pray they would do it, and they did it. They absolutely did it."
The wait was worth it for Lone Star, which felt it had enough to hoist a title last season before that hope was cut short in a shootout loss to rival Wakeland in the regional finals. That setback, however, became a rallying cry for the team's 2023 campaign.
The Rangers entered Saturday's state final on a roll, unbeaten in their last 17 matches. No. 18 came with a bang, strengthening their hold on the match as the afternoon wore on. That reflected in the second half, where Lone Star held a 10-4 advantage over Bel Air in shots taken.
Two of those came with senior Bartek Zabek getting behind the defense off a feed from sophomore Tucker Eason in the 46th minute. Zabek's initial shot was deflected off the gloves of Bel Air keeper Luis Villa, but the Lone Star forward stayed with the play and belted in the rebound for a 2-0 lead before sprinting over to the sideline and leaping up to celebrate with the student section.
Zabek, who got the afternoon started with a goal in the 19th minute, was voted as the state tournament MVP.
"It's the best feeling in the world, but nothing would be possible without my teammates," Zabek said.
Zabek's second goal loomed large, given Hollingworth's message at halftime.
"We could see looking across that they were tired. I told them at halftime that if we could get a second goal that they'd go down and we just needed to keep going," the coach said. "We could not stop because I didn't want anyone giving an inkling that they could pull themselves back in it."
And Lone Star didn't stop — they continued to apply pressure in the attacking third and generated one set piece after another. It paid off in the 60th minute on a free kick just outside the box, as senior Salim Chavez slipped a pass to junior Jamin Samons, who booted in a goal for a 3-0 advantage.
Goal, @LSRNBoysSoccer!! Lone Star cashes in on the free kick with Salim Chavez slipping the ball to Jamin Samons and he puts it away. Rangers lead 3-0 in the 60th minute. pic.twitter.com/3jQ7VmcJfZ— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 15, 2023
Bel Air halted the shutout in the 68th minute on a goal from Ruben Esparza, but even then, the Rangers were quick to counter. Eason was tripped up in the box in the 73rd minute and converted the ensuing penalty kick for the eventual 4-1 final.
Whereas players like Eason and Samons will look to steady Lone Star in the coming seasons, they've had quite the support system behind a 21-player senior class that Hollingworth lauded for its camaraderie.
"We cheer 'family' every single time before every single game, practice and everything," Hollingworth said. "I've never coached a group that is more the epitome of family than this group. They absolutely love each other. It's 21 seniors. That's a family right there."
Goal, @LSRNBoysSoccer!! Some nifty ball movement around the EP defense leads to this chance for Bartek Zabek, and he cashes in during the 20th minute. Lone Star leads Bel Air 1-0. pic.twitter.com/uDaOghBFYv— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 15, 2023
It culminated in a year to remember for the Rangers, who finished at 24-1-2 overall -- winning a district championship and embarking on a playoff run where they outscored opponents, 24-5.
"We work so hard. We learned how to play with the ball," Zabek said. "We used to be a kick-ball team but now we've learned how to play one-touch, two-touch and we've dominated teams ever since."
They've now got the championship to prove it, hoisting the first-ever state title in program history and the 10th overall soccer title for Frisco ISD.
"These kids just wanted it. Nothing was going to stop these kids from getting this. Nothing," Hollingworth said.
