Khalon Davis threw for 142 yards and one touchdown to lead Denton Ryan to a 7-6 victory over Frisco Lone Star at the Ford Center at The Star Friday night.
His 3-yard touchdown pass to MarQuice Hill on the Raiders’ (8-0, 9-1) opening drive of the game was all the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A Division I needed to hold off Lone Star (7-1, 8-2) in a battle for the 5-5A Division I championship.
Kalib Hicks, Ryan’s Oklahoma State pledge, ran up the middle for a 45-yard gain to set up the Raiders with prime field position on the game’s third play.
Hicks would go on to rush for 116-yards on 23 carries.
The low-scoring affair was not surprising even though both squads are loaded with offensive talent. Both Ryan and Lone Star are in the top 10 in total yards allowed, with the Raiders holding its opponents to 220 total yards of total offense, while Lone Star ranks 10th in the area yielding just over 240-yards.
The area’s fourth-leading rusher, Lone Star’s Ashton Jeanty, led all ball-carriers on the night with 227 yards on 35 carries. The senior, a Boise State commit, kept the Rangers in the game with his powerful running the entire game.
“We knew it was going to be a very, very physical game,” said Lone Star head coach Jeff Rayburn. “Ashton was the workhorse like he’s been all season. We just couldn’t hit pay dirt.”
Lone Star outgained Ryan in total yardage with 298-275 and picked up 17 first downs against 11 for the Raiders.
But Cody Green’s two field goals, both from 27 yards out, weren’t enough to clinch the district championship for the Rangers.
Green’s first field goal came with just over eight minutes to go in the first half after Lone Star sustained a 50-yard drive with Jeanty’s punishing ball carrying.
There would not be another score until the 6:39 mark of the fourth quarter. Green’s second 27-yard field goal got Lone Star within a single point at 7-6.
The Rangers were driving at the end of the game and advanced deep into Ryan’s territory at the 17-yard line before a lost fumble thwarted the drive with just over two minutes left in the contest.
The Raiders were able to run out the clock from there to preserve the victory.
