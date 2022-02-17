ADDISON -- Competing in the area round of the playoffs is nothing new for the Lone Star girls basketball team.
Thursday marked the sixth consecutive year the Lady Rangers have competed in the second round of the postseason, and it's a stage where they've traditionally thrived. Along with winning five consecutive area-round matchups, Lone Star has done so by averaging 62.2 points and a 25.8-point margin of victory.
The Lady Rangers made it six in a row on Thursday but in a way that flew counter to years past. Offense was at premium as 11-5A champion Newman Smith held state-ranked Lone Star to its third-lowest scoring output of the season. The Lady Rangers turned in a defensive gem of their own, however, to fuel a 35-25 victory from Loos Fieldhouse and book a spot in the regional quarterfinals.
"We like to get up and down, but being in foul trouble forced us to play differently," said Todd Monsey, Lone Star head coach. "In the second half, we had to slow the tempo down, which we honestly don't feel comfortable with, but it shows we can find a different way to win."
The Lady Rangers had to dig deep in a rough-and-tumble affair with a Lady Trojan squad that carried a 15-game winning streak into Thursday's matchup. Smith has enjoyed similar success in recent years under head coach Jason Samuels, but Frisco ISD has been a thorn in the Lady Trojans' side come playoff time -- an FISD school had eliminated Smith from the playoffs each of the past two seasons and in losses decided by an average of 37 points.
The Lady Trojans were game on Thursday, trailing just 30-24 with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter following a layup by sophomore Caylynn Wisner. But in a matchup dictated by defense, Lone Star held Smith without a made field goal the rest of the ballgame.
A free throw by junior Rakiyah Robertson was the lone point mustered by the Lady Trojans, who struggled to convert from both long range and inside against an active Lone Star defense.
The Lady Rangers closed the game on a 5-1 run, earning their largest lead of the night with one minute remaining on a coast-to-coast layup by sophomore Hannah Carr. Carr's activity on the boards, as well as that of senior Kyla Deck and junior Jordyn DeVaughn, helped create an abundance of second-chance points to keep Smith from ever fully seizing control.
Those opportunities materialized, however, partly due to Lone Star's own struggles finding the bottom of the net. After sprinting out to a 9-2 lead through one frame, the Lady Rangers totaled just 15 points between the second and third quarters opposite a stingy Smith defense.
"I was pleased with their shot selection. The thing we have to remember is when the ball isn't going, we have to create for others," Monsey said. "If we do that, the ball has a better chance at going in. I think we saw that in the second half with some drop passes, feeding the post, and those types of things."
The Lady Trojans overcame their slow start by hassling Lone Star into foul trouble and capitalizing to the tune of seven made free throws in the second quarter to trail just 14-11 at halftime. In defeat, Smith was paced down low by senior Jaida Shipp, who double-doubled with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Wisner and juniors Aniyah Bigam and Aniyah Kidane all scored four points.
Deck poured in nine points for Lone Star, complemented by eight points from Carr and six points off the bench by senior Kymani Sanders.
"I told them at halftime that they probably played their worst half of basketball and the only thing we can do is play our best half of basketball," Monsey said. "When we had some adversity, we saw kids continue to attack and continue to compete. Kyla was in foul trouble and now we've been able to win a game without her on the floor. Those things are going to benefit us down the road."
Perhaps in the regional quarterfinals, where Lone Star will rematch city rival Memorial in a meeting of teams ranked in the state's top 15 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Warriors used a strong second half to overtake South Oak Cliff on Thursday 55-41 to set up a third matchup against Lone Star.
Memorial, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, defeated No. 14 Lone Star in both regular-season ballgames by scores of 61-44 and 37-31.
