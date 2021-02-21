Lone Star, Memorial and Liberty had to wait more than a week to return to the court after their bi-district victories due to the inclement weather that hit the state.
None of the three showed many signs of rust, as the Rangers, Warriors and Redhawks all picked up comfortable victories in their respective area round games on Saturday.
Top seeded Lone Star improved to 21-4 and advanced to the third round for the fifth consecutive season with a 63-40 victory over South Oak Cliff.
It was a methodical effort by the Rangers, who held the Bears to six points in the first quarter and held a 31-22 advantage at halftime.
The second half was more of the same, as Lone Star extended the lead to 44-30 at the end of three quarters and they pulled away from there.
Kyla Deck had a big game for the Rangers, pouring in 30 points, while Jordyn DeVaughn and Hannah Carr each added 11. Mimi Sanders had 14 points and Carmela Harden chipped in with nine for South Oak Cliff.
Lone Star moves on to the regional quarterfinals where it will take on 10-5A champion Wylie East, a 83-16 winner over Woodrow Wilson, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Plano East Senior High School.
Fresh off its first playoff win in school history, Memorial kept it going by advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time ever after a 49-31 victory over Lancaster.
The difference was the second quarter, when the Warriors used a 16-2 run to turn a tie game into a 25-11 lead. Memorial extended the advantage to 38-18 at the end of three quarters and was able to put it in cruise control from there.
The Warriors (23-5) might be in uncharted waters, but they will see a familiar face in the third round against defending state champion Liberty (17-8), who rolled to a 67-23 win over Carrollton Newman Smith.
There were plenty of nervous moments for the Redhawks in their playoff-opening 29-27 win over McKinney North, but Saturday featured none of the suspense.
Liberty raced to a 27-6 lead after one quarter and a 15-3 run in the second gave them a commanding 42-9 halftime lead and they never looked back.
Jazzy Owens-Barnett paced the offense with 16 points, Maya Jain had 11 and Jezelle Moreno was also in double figures with 10.
If the earlier meetings are any indication, the rubber match should be a good one. Liberty took the first game with a narrow 38-37 victory, with Memorial responding in the rematch with a hard-fought 41-38 win. The two are slated to lock horns at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Prosper Rock Hill.
