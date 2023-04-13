GEORGETOWN — The Frisco Lone Star boys soccer team took a glass half full approach to the first half of Thursday's Class 5A state semifinal.
Whereas the Rangers had only two shots to show for their first 40 minutes, while often operating on the defensive opposite a speedy Pflugerville Connally attack, there was at least something of a silver lining.
"It was very frustrating, but I told them in the locker room, 'You didn't play well, but the positive is you came out tied 0-0. It's not the end of the world,'" said Clinton Hollingworth, Lone Star head coach. "You just need to relax, play our game and I promise good things will happen for you."
Did they ever.
After a scoreless first half between the two state semifinalists, the Rangers erupted for three goals over the final 40 minutes to cruise past Connally for a 3-0 victory from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field and secure a spot in Saturday's 5A state championship match.
"I'm not a fortune teller, but I guess I was right," Hollingworth joked.
Lone Star emphasized the need to get an early goal on Thursday. And although it didn't materialize through the first 40 minutes, the Rangers made up for lost time with a resounding start to the second half. Lone Star got on the board just under five minutes after the intermission, capitalizing on a free kick from 45 yards out by senior Maddox Thomas that found sophomore Tucker Eason. The forward skimmed the ball off the back of his head and inside the back post for a 1-0 lead.
"Obviously it didn't happen early enough, but I felt like if we could just get that first one that it would relax the kids," Hollingworth said.
The proverbial tale of two halves swayed in Lone Star's favor for the rest of the night. After Connally doubled up the Rangers on shot attempts in the first half, 6-3, Lone Star returned the favor with a 7-5 advantage over the final 40 minutes. Six of those shots by the Rangers were on frame, including a pinpoint strike on a free kick by senior Bartek Zabek in the 57th minute that upped the count to 2-0.
"I knew as long as I hit it hard, low and on target that I had a really good chance of scoring a goal. It's exactly what I did and it worked out well," Zabek said.
Zabek navigated his shot under a wall of Connally players, sending the ball to the left side of the net and past the outstretched arms of keeper Alan Gonzalez. Zabek added an assist to ice the victory, setting up senior Adam Azizi for a one-timer in the 76th minute for the three-goal lead.
"In the first half, we started really slow. We weren't pressing at all," Zabek said. "We were letting them play, which is our game. We like to play the ball a lot. We were just kicking the ball, but once we started to play then we dominated."
Goal, @LSRNBoysSoccer!! What a shot from Bartek Zabek on this free kick. He gives Lone Star a 2-0 lead on Connally with 22 minutes to go in this state semifinal. pic.twitter.com/fzBSENv1Kg— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 14, 2023
It was a resounding finish to Lone Star's first-ever match at a UIL state tournament. The Rangers were plenty battle-tested along the way, including multiple overtime wins during the postseason, and they now sit just one victory away from a state title.
That opportunity comes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Georgetown when Lone Star takes on El Paso Bel Air in the 5A boys final.
"We set a goal. As soon as last season ended, we set a goal to go all the way and we wouldn't be denied this time," Hollingworth said. "The kids are resilient. They've been down and had three overtimes in the playoffs and they came back. It's just the resiliency the kids are showing and the desire. They want it."
FINAL: Frisco Lone Star 3, Pflugerville Connally 0@LSRNBoysSoccer come to life in the 2nd half, getting goals from Tucker Eason, Bartek Zabek and Adam Azizi to punch their ticket to the 5A state final. Frisco ISD is 2/2 on state semis today! pic.twitter.com/Cm5Oa65Fp0— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 14, 2023
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.