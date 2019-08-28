Lone Star’s Galban out indefinitely, Rangel named as starter

Going into Week One of the season, Lone Star head coach Jeff Rayburn still had a dilemma on his hands on who would get the starting nod under center to begin the year against Richland.
Both senior Chandler Galban and sophomore Garret Rangel competed in a fierce quarterback battle dating back to the spring, as both gunslingers showed they were worthy of the role throughout the offseason and first few weeks of practice.
However, Rayburn and his staff’s decision was made a lot easier this week when Galban tweeted out Tuesday that he will have groin surgery and be out indefinitely.
Galban, who is a three-star recruit and verbally committed to Nevada, transferred this past offseason from Tomball Memorial, where he threw for 2,122 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago.
“I feel awful for Chandler,” Rayburn said. “He is an awesome kid, and he jumped right in into being a Lone Star Ranger. He worked his tail off since the spring, and this is unfortunate to have this happen. It’s kind of the nature of the beast with football sometimes, but I know his work ethic and believe he’ll have a bright future.”
This now means that Rangel will be the starter Friday night against the Rebels, and Rayburn is fully aware of what the sophomore is capable of.
“We have 100% confidence in [Rangel],” he said. “Him and Galban had been competing since the spring splitting reps with the first team, and this competition has made them both better. We were planning to go into the first game of the season with those guys continuing to compete. But now Rangel is the clear-cut guy, and we’re excited to see him lead the offense.”
Even some of the Rangers players have already voiced their support for Rangel via Twitter as well.
Lone Star senior wide receiver and Stanford commit Marvin Mims tweeted out Wednesday, “The sky is the limit for this kid. Can’t wait to get the season started.”
“It’s been that way since the spring,” Rayburn said. “Our kids believe in [Rangel], and they get a chance to practice with him and interact with him. That speaks volumes to have one of our leaders in Marvin Mims truly believe in Rangel, and that’s how the rest of the team feels as well.”
Lone Star begins the season at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Richland at The Star.
