Lone Star’s Mims commits to Stanford

Lone Star senior wide receiver Marvin Mims has been no stranger to the rest of Class 5A football for over two years now, and his stunning stats speak for themselves.
Since Mims became a starter for the Rangers in his sophomore season, he has hauled in 113 catches, recorded 2,333 receiving yards and scored 30 total touchdowns.
Last year in District 5-5A Division I, which is loaded with high-caliber talent on the offensive end, Mims stood out from the rest by earning Offensive MVP of the district.
But Division I colleges began taking notice well before his stellar junior campaign. The four-star recruit has reeled in big-time offers from the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Notre Dame and Nebraska, but one school always stood above the rest for Mims.
On Aug. 14, Mims made an important decision when he verbally committed to Stanford, knowing that much more than just football would come into play with his resolution.
Stanford is one of the top football programs in the country and has sported at least eight wins and a bowl appearance each year dating back to 2008. But Stanford is also regarded as one of the more prestigious academic institutions in the nation, and Mims has already had to make various adjustments in the classroom to meet the university’s high standards.
First, the standout receiver had to make sure his SAT score was high enough before he could be offered a scholarship. His score of 1130 landed him just that, but there was still more work to be done.
His original plan of graduating early his senior year was axed because Stanford does not allow early graduates from high school. Along with that, Mims also added many more difficult courses to his semester workload that he wouldn’t have had to do had he not committed to Stanford.
“Instead of taking classes like food science or office aide, I have to take more academic classes,” he said. “Right now, I’m taking two English classes, AP math and an extra science.”
Many teenagers his age would not be up for that challenge, especially with the added attention of the looming season on the gridiron just a week away, but Mims isn’t your average student-athlete.
“I feel like this year will be a good test for me because it will be like this when I get to college,” he said. “I’m kind of happy about it, honestly. Last night, I was buried in AP psychology homework, but that was pretty cool.”
Committing prior to the start of the 2019 season was a goal of his so he could focus solely on football when he’s outside of the classroom.
Expectations are extremely high once again for Lone Star, as this year’s squad is state-ranked in the top 10 in most polls and pegged to make another deep postseason run.
“I’m really happy I can solely focus on the team, because this year’s team is very special,” Mims said. “We have a lot of names that can be made this season.”
