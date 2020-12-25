ARLINGTON -- Frisco Lone Star’s bid for a fourth berth in the regional finals in the past six years came to a close Thursday.
Competing at Arlington’s Globe Life Park, Highland Park never trailed en route to a 30-20 victory over the Rangers in a Class 5A Region I semifinal contest.
Quarterback and Hawaii commit Brayden Schager completed 16-of-27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns (both to receiver Will Pettijohn) while also chipping in 62 rushing yards on nine carries in the win. Brooks Bond added 103 yards on 23 carries, including a likely game-sealing touchdown plunge early in the fourth quarter, while Pettijohn led the Scots in receiving yards (70) to go with his two scoring receptions.
The Highland Park defense, meanwhile, spent much of the night in the Lone Star backfield making life difficult for quarterback Garret Rangel. In addition to recording multiple sacks, a safety and forcing two late interceptions, the Scots’ defense limited Lone Star to just 27 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Rangel, meanwhile, completed 21-of-31 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown, including 11 completions to Ashton Jeanty for 113 yards and the score.
“(Highland Park was) hungry and they gave us their best shot,” said Jeff Rayburn, Lone Star head coach. “I don’t think we played our best football, but that’s a hell of a team over there. (Schager) can deal it and they’re unbeaten for a reason. To beat a heavyweight team like that, you have to be playing your best and when you don’t, they expose you.”
Highland Park racked up 293 yards of offense in the first two quarters alone as it built its lead and scored on 3-of-5 possessions, only failing to record points on its opening possession (an interception on fourth-and-14 at the Lone Star 2-yard line) before being forced to punt for the first and only time with 8:06 remaining in the second quarter.
The Lone Star offense, meanwhile, began to get moving late in the opening half.
Following punts on their first three possessions, the Rangers got on the board midway through the second quarter when Josh Click converted a 25-yard field goal - a kick only made possible due to an offsides penalty on Highland Park after Lone Star had sailed the snap over the holder’s head.
Later in the second, after Highland Park had appeared to regain the momentum and take control with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Pettijohn with 38 seconds remaining, the Rangers quickly maneuvered into Lone Star territory and moved back within two scores at 21-6 thanks to a 50-yard field goal by Click as time expired.
Lone Star carried the momentum into the second half, scoring on its opening drive of the third quarter when multiple pass interference penalties drawn by Jeanty and a 28-yard leaping catch by Trace Bruckler paved the way for a 4-yard touchdown run by Jaden Nixon. However, Lone Star remained behind by two scores at 21-12 after the extra point failed.
Highland Park appeared poised to counter, moving deep into Lone Star territory only to see a bad snap result in a loss of 25 yards and stalling the drive.
But the Rangers were unable to draw even on their ensuing possession, instead suffering a safety after being pinned at the 2-yard line following Highland Park’s punt.
The Scots then marched down the field, consuming more than six minutes off the clock, to extend the lead to 30-12 courtesy of a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Bond before settling for the final margin after intercepting Rangel in the end zone in the final minute.
“We battled and even battled after the safety with a chance to get within three late,” Rayburn said. “I had no doubt our kids would ever flinch and they battled to the last second like they always do.”
With the win, Highland Park - seeking a fourth consecutive state championship - is headed to the regional finals where they will square off against the winner of Saturday’s tilt between Denton Ryan and Longview.
Lone Star, meanwhile, sees its season come a close one victory shy of a fourth regional finals berth in the past six years.
“I told our guys that they’re all champions,” Rayburn said. “This team took our program to another level this year. Not because of how far we went in the playoffs ... we’ve been to the third round five of the last six years … but with what they’ve endured through quarantine and testing and injuries and COVID and just all of the circumstances. We didn’t even know if we would have a season, so you’re playing with house money and just enjoy it. I’m just sad we won’t have time with this group anymore. That’s the only thing I’m disappointed about.”
