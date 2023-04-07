CARROLLTON — The Lone Star boys soccer team will get its shot at redemption after all.
A return to the regional finals has been at the forefront for the once-beaten Rangers this season, anxious to make amends after falling in that same round to rival and eventual Class 5A state champion Wakeland last season in a shootout, 4-2.
For a team that has dictated the overwhelming majority of this season on its terms, Friday's regional semifinal may have not been how Lone Star would have scripted things all the way through, but they'll take the finish all the same — rallying past Forney in overtime for a 2-1 victory from Standridge Stadium to secure a spot in Saturday's regional final.
"I think what sits in their hearts right now is what happened last year and not wanting to let that happen again," said Clinton Hollingworth, Lone Star head coach. "I think the resilience comes from that, remembering the hurt we felt last year. We don't want that to happen again."
The Rangers needed to wade through some unfamiliar waters just to earn that opportunity, overcoming a rare second-half deficit after Forney struck for the match's first goal in the 60th minute — capitalizing a quick counterattack with some pinpoint passing between Andres Pinilla and Kofi Eduful, with the former firing a shot to the far side of the net for a 1-0 Jackrabbit lead.
That Forney would be the first side to strike on Friday seemed improbable at times, with Lone Star controlling the pace of play for the bulk of the match's first 60 minutes. Everything from possession time to shots on goal favored the Rangers, with senior Amine Azizi, senior Peighton Raisey, sophomore Tucker Eason and senior Salim Chavez among the cadre of Lone Star players who pressured Forney in the box.
But for as many chances as Lone Star was able to generate, Forney had an answer.
"Give credit to Forney, they were throwing everything at us to block those shots," Hollingworth said. "They were doing everything to get in front of the ball. My kids are coming off the field and saying, 'Coach, we're trying to shoot but they keep blocking everything.' I get that, but we had to find a way to get around them on the outside and play to the inside."
It wasn't until the 73rd minute of the match when Lone Star's persistence began to pay off, albeit in an unexpected manner. Forney received a yellow card, which led to a free kick by senior Maddox Thomas from roughly 50 yards out.
Thomas' moonshot managed to clear the entire Forney defense and sneak under the crossbar for the equalizer.
"That's actually not the first time Maddox has done that, that's actually the second time," Hollingworth said. "He knows that he needs to launch it. I didn't know that was going in, though. I was just hoping we'd get a touch on it. I was as shocked as everyone else."
Goal, @LSRNBoysSoccer!!! WOAH!!! Lone Star gets a free kick from near midfield from Maddox Thomas and he BURIES IT!! Lone Star knots it at 1-1 vs Forney with 7 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/u9Ibssbgka— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 8, 2023
There was a bit less surprise in how Lone Star's go-ahead goal materialized. The Rangers continued to pressure Forney into overtime, with Raisey splitting a pair of defenders before being fouled in the box in the 88th minute. That granted the Rangers a penalty kick that Eason promptly booted in for the 2-1 advantage.
"He's confident. I think there was an argument on who would take that PK, but he's been confident behind the ball," Hollingworth said. "We've been working on penalties all playoffs and he's been very confident in those situations."
Goal, @LSRNBoysSoccer!! Frisco Lone Star goes in front in the 88th minute, 2-1, on Forney. Peighton Raisey is fouled in the box and Tucker Eason comes through with the PK for the Rangers' 1st lead of the night. pic.twitter.com/krFGrBxIHX— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 8, 2023
Lone Star nursed that lead until the end, dashing Forney's run after the Jackrabbits had turned a fourth-place finish in their district into the deepest playoff run in program history. There's a similar ring to the Rangers' next opponent, drawing McKinney North in Saturday's 1 p.m. regional final at Standridge.
The Bulldogs are in the midst of their longest postseason run, making good on their first-ever regional semifinal appearance earlier that afternoon by overtaking Frisco Reedy, 2-1. North and Lone Star previously met early in the preseason on Jan. 6 in a match won by the Rangers, 2-1.
"The fact that we went through two overtimes, I hope it doesn't come into play but it's in the back of my mind," Hollingworth said. "We've played McKinney North before and beat them the first time, but it's not always easy to do that again.
"I think last year's game and losing the way we lost, that's been our motivation since the start of the season. We wanted to get back to that point and redeem ourselves."
