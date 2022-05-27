Wakeland is no stranger to the postseason and it entered the week with its sights set on a return to the regional finals for the second consecutive season.
If the Wolverines are to accomplish that feat, they will need to rally, as Lufkin rode a fast start to a 6-3 victory on Thursday in the opener of their Class 5A Region II semifinal best-of-3 series at Mount Pleasant High School.
The teams took Friday off and were scheduled to resume the series at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant in a game completed after The Frisco Enterprise’s press time. The third game, if necessary was slated for 30 minutes following Game 2.
The Panthers pushed across one run in the top of the first inning and struck for four in the second to open a 5-0 lead.
Wakeland put the leadoff man on in each of the first two innings, getting singles from Jackson Dillingham and Dylan Snead and it loaded the bases in the third when Cooper Huff reached on an error, Conner Cassano walked and Carson Priebe was hit by a pitch, but came away empty each time.
The Wolverines finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth, as Owen Cassano singled and Jack Bryan belted a two-run home run to draw to within 5-2.
Holden Yaksick buckled down on the mound for Wakeland, striking out seven in five innings and Sam Friedman turned in a strong performance in relief, fanning four and allowing just one hit in a pair of scoreless frames to keep the Wolverines within striking distance.
Wakeland tried to mount a rally in its final at-bat.
Dillingham was hit by a pitch, Conner Cassano walked and Carson Priebe drew a free pass to load the bases. Addison Brown plated one run when he reached on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-3 and Snead walked to again load the bases and bring the go-ahead run to the plate.
However, Lufkin was able to escape the jam without further damage to close out the series-opening victory.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
