FRISCO LONE STAR BASKETBALL JORDYN DEVAUGHN
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The Lone Star girls basketball program enjoyed some early success, but it has really taken off in recent years.

The Rangers have made six consecutive playoff appearances, capturing four district championships during that span and advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs every season, with three trips to the regional tournament.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments