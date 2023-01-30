The Lone Star girls basketball program enjoyed some early success, but it has really taken off in recent years.
The Rangers have made six consecutive playoff appearances, capturing four district championships during that span and advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs every season, with three trips to the regional tournament.
Sustained success comes from being able to have new players step up and contribute and senior Jordyn DeVaughn has been a key figure since her freshman campaign.
DeVaughn made an immediate impact, earning district newcomer of the year honors in her freshman season.
She has only gotten better from there, as she was named to the 9-5A first team again as a sophomore and was a unanimous first-team selection last season.
This year, DeVaughn is doing a little of everything as a senior leader, as Lone Star entered the weekend undefeated in 9-5A and alone atop the standings.
While there is still work to be done this year, DeVaughn also has plenty to look forward to, as she recently achieved a life dream by not only getting accepted to the Air Force Academy, she will also compete for the Falcons on the basketball court.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, DeVaughn reflects on her high school career, her growth as a player and what lies ahead in the upcoming months.
SLM: The team has been clicking all season long. What have been the keys to success so far?
JD: We have a lot of seniors on the team, so we all knew what was expected of us. Pre-season we played a lot of tough teams that helped us see how weaknesses and we were able to improve in those areas. Now that we are in district, we are dominating.
SLM: You are able to contribute in a number of different ways. How do you describe your role on the team?
JD: I would say I am a pass first guard that can score. I am definitely relied on to score more than I have in past few years. In the last couple of years, I have really worked on becoming a great shooter.
SLM: You have been a part of the varsity program for four years. How has your game grown during that time?
JD: Every year I have more responsibilities to contribute to the team. This year I had to really step into the leader role and become more of a consistent scorer.
SLM: How did you get your start playing basketball?
JD: My mom played college basketball, so I had a basketball in my hand at a very young age. Of course I did other sports growing up but basketball is the sport I loved the most.
SLM: Who have been your biggest influences on the court? Russell Westbrook has been one of my favorite players for a long time. Some others are Kyrie, AI, and Arike, I just love how they play.
SLM: Do you have a favorite memory from your playing career?
JD: One of my favorite memories would definitely be my sophomore year when we played against Liberty at home. I hit the game winning three. Liberty was and still is one of our rivals so it felt great to beat them.
SLM: What are some of the things you enjoy doing when you are not playing basketball?
JD: I enjoy hanging out with my teammates. We are all really close and hang out with each other outside of school and basketball. Also, I am an avid music listener. I will spend hours and hours listening to music.
SLM: What are your and the team’s goals for the rest of the season?
JD: First goal is to go undefeated in district, but the main goal is to make it to the state tournament and win state.
