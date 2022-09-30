FRISCO WAKELAND VOLLEYBALL AUDREY CLAK

Audrey Clark and Wakeland are the only undefeated team in 9-5A with a 6-0 record heading into Friday’s match against The Colony.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The 9-5A volleyball season reaches its midpoint on Friday and heading into the stretch run, it appears to be a five-team race.

Unless the trio of Carrollton ISD teams get things turned around in a hurry, the four playoff berths will be decided between Wakeland, Lone Star, Frisco, Reedy and the Colony.

