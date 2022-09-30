The 9-5A volleyball season reaches its midpoint on Friday and heading into the stretch run, it appears to be a five-team race.
Unless the trio of Carrollton ISD teams get things turned around in a hurry, the four playoff berths will be decided between Wakeland, Lone Star, Frisco, Reedy and the Colony.
The Wolverines head into Friday’s meeting with the Cougars (3-3) as the lone undefeated team at 6-0.
Even more impressive, Wakeland, who is 20-4 overall and ranked No. 11 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, had dropped only one set during that span and that was in a four-set win over second-place Lone Star.
Senior Audrey Clark, last season’s 9-5A setter of the year, has picked up where she left off. Clark ranks among the district leaders with 6.3 assists per set, but the Wolverines have also turned to sophomore Sarah Pfiffner, who is recording 3.2 assists per game.
The two setters have an assortment of options on where they can send the ball, as four hitters already have more than 100 kills.
Senior Elyse Niemann is recording a team-high 2.4 kills per game, with senior Hannah Pfiffner right behind her at 2.3 kills per set. Juniors Jessica Jones (2.0 kpg) and Kealakai Bandy (1.6 kpg) have also been reliable.
Jones has been one of the biggest defensive presences at the net with 115 blocks, while Pfiffner has added 63.
Clark and Kaleigh Williams lead the team in aces with 26 and 21, respectively, while Savannah Ivie has tallied 4.2 digs per set to lead a group of five regulars who are recording at least 1.9 digs per game.
The Rangers are heavy favorites to close out the first half of the 9-5A slate with a win over R.L. Turner on Friday, and that would move them to 6-1 in district and 19-8 overall.
Lone Star features one of the top 1-2 offensive punches in the area in senior Amani Mason, who is registering 3.3 kills per game, and junior Faith Harris, who is tallying 2.8 kills per set.
The Rangers have six players with 20 or more blocks, led by Camille Perry with 84 and Tori Green with 66.
Lone Star has had three setters show they can capably direct the offense with senior Tiffany Lam (4.0 apg), senior Taylor McGee (3.7 apg) and junior Kellen Fitzgerald (3.6 apg) and junior Emilee Prochaska (2.4 dpg) has led the defensive charge in the back.
The Rangers have the Oct. 11 rematch with Wakeland circled on the calendar, but cannot be caught looking ahead, as other teams are capable, as well, as they found out on Tuesday when they had to battle from a set down to rally for a 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 win over The Colony.
Frisco and Reedy entered Friday tied for third place in the standings with 4-2 records, but that will not be the case later tonight, as the teams met for their first head-to-head affair.
Raccoons junior Addison Sohosky is recording 3.1 kills per set, with senior Savannah Davis at 2.3 kills per game.
Sophomore Cameron Cecil has made a nice impact offensively and has a team-high 35 blocks, with Sohosky right behind her with 30.
Senior Alexis Carranza has shouldered the setting load with 6.9assists per set and senior Adamari Hernandez has posted a team-high 4.3 digs per game.
The Lions are led by senior Halle Schroeder, last year’s 9-5A most valuable player who is once again in the MVP conversation, as she is averaging 4.2 kills and 2.7 digs per game, while also adding 34 blocks.
Seniors Reese Miller (2.6 kpg) and Gracie Cagle (1.9 kpg) are other hitting options and senior Taylor Fogliani leads the team with 52 blocks.
Cagle, who also leads the team in aces, has posted 4.0 assists per game, but juniors Carter Fouche (4.5 apg) and Kristin Smith (4.5 apg) have also delivered when called upon.
The Colony (3-3) has a tough match-up with district-leading Wakeland on Friday, but even if it is unable to pull the upset, it should not be counted out down the stretch.
The Cougars pushed Frisco and Lone Star to five games during the course of the last week and took a set off Reedy in their first meeting, as well.
The first half of the 9-5A season has laid the groundwork for what should be an entertaining playoff race, and that will unfold on the courts in the upcoming weeks.
