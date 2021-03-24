While some teams have played just a handful of district games, that is not the case in 9-5A, where the 10 Frisco ISD teams reached the halfway point of the season on Friday.
No team was able to navigate the first half without suffering at least one loss.
One of the biggest match-ups just happen to fall last Friday between the last two remaining one-loss teams.
The game was close through five innings, but Memorial was able to use a huge sixth to claim a 9-3 win over Heritage to move into sole possession of first place.
Here is a look at the field going into the stretch run.
Memorial (9-1)
The Warriors have been the steadiest of the district thus far, with a one-run loss to Reedy the only blemish on their 9-5A resume.
Their showdown with Heritage last week saw them take a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning when they were able to deliver the knockout blow.
Memorial took advantage of an error, a walk and a base hit by Olivia Tefft to load the bases with nobody out.
Jaci Armond plated one run with an infield single and then Sarah Kronschnabl and Gracelyn Taylor delivered back-to-back two-run doubles to break it open.
That would be plenty for Sarah Overholtzer, who came on in relief to pitch five innings, giving up only two hits without a run and striking out six.
Oberholtzer and Maddie Muller have both been called upon on the mound and both have performed well, averaging better than a strikeout per inning.
The offense has also been good with Armond and Gabby King at the top of the lineup.
Peyton Chianese has belted four home runs and Kronschnabl, Taylor, Payton Newlin and Avery Cannon area all hitting .300 or better.
Heritage (8-2)
The Coyotes are in good shape in the playoff race and still have a district title on their minds.
Sophomore Jensin Hall has been stout on the mound, with an earned run average under 2.00 and 62 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Leadoff hitter Elyse LeClair, a junior shortstop, not only hits for average at .381, she also has a pair of home runs.
Freshman Ahna VanMeter has made an immediate impact, hitting better than .450 with two home runs and senior third baseman Riley Lunsford is hitting close to .600 with three homers and sophomore Kailey Sweezey leads the team with five bombs.
Nearly the entire starting lineup is hitting better than .300 at this point and the Coyotoes are batting .365 as a team.
Reedy (7-3)
The Lions have already enjoyed some success in their short time as a program and they are in a position for more.
Sophomore Makayla Cox has shouldered much of the pitching load and averages better than a strikeout per inning.
The heart of the batting order has been solid, with Ashlyn MacVeigh, Maddie Treutlein and Ally Ryan all hitting better than .350 and they have combined for five home runs, while freshman Campbell McKee has also gone deep twice.
Reedy posted a big win on Friday, when they took advantage of an error to push across two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 3-2 victory over Independence.
There were more dramatics on Tuesday when the Lions watched Lone Star whittle a 5-1 lead down to a run in the bottom of the seventh, but they were able to hold on for a 6-5 win.
Independence (6-4)
Despite that tough loss to Reedy, the Knights are still in good shape heading into the stretch run.
Independence features one of the most dominant pitchers in the district with Savy Williams. The senior has posted a 1.18 ERA and has struck out 83 and surrendered only 21 hits in 41.2 innings.
Williams has also provided some pop at the plate with three home runs, while junior shortstop Olyvia Goebel has gone deep twice.
Freshman Reagan Bedell has stepped into the leadoff spot and has a team-high .467 batting average, while sophomore Tristyn Madden, sophomore Sydney Sabin and senior McKenna Kostyszyn are also hitting better than .300.
Wakeland (6-4)
The Wolverines are just one game off the playoff pace at the midpoint. Wakeland has tried several different arms in spots, but the bulk of the innings has gone to senior Carissa Peters.
The Wolverines have not hit for a lot of power, but they have manufactured offense with average with senior shortstop Lily Acuna (.448), senior catcher Lauren Roush (.450), senior second baseman McKinley Hopkins (.357) and sophomore first baseman Kate Piskor (.381).
Lone Star (5-5)
While many teams roll with one primary arm, the Rangers have three pitchers with double-digit innings with senior Ella Gagnon, sophomore Ashley Galbraith and freshman Ava Feragotti.
Lone Star has flexed some muscle, as senior third baseman Hayley Feinstein and sophomore second baseman Emma Zaboronek each have three home runs and freshman shortstop Emilee Prochaska and sophomore catcher Kaylee Smith have each gone deep twice.
Zaboronek also leads the team with a .429 batting average, with Prochaska (.391), Feinstein (.379), Smith (.375) and junior Autumn Benavides (.333) also topping the .300 mark.
Centennial (4-6)
The Titans are another team that has used two pitchers on a regular basis with freshman Emily Lawson and senior Emma Gasperich.
Junior third baseman Tatum Wright has emerged as one of the top power hitting threats in the area with seven home runs already and she is also batting .606 with 23 RBIs.
Junior leadoff hitter Sierra Corbin (.395) senior Isabella Huidor (.367) freshman Emily Lawson (.333) and Gasperich (.314) have also been key cogs in the lineup.
Lebanon Trail (3-7)
The Trail Blazers are a relatively young team and they are hoping for a sharp learning curve down the stretch.
Junior Maci Sims has done a solid job holding down pitching duties and hitting at the plate. Seniors Emily Liles, Jane Horn, Victoria Pena and Allison Reaves bring production and experience, but they have also turned to others, including junior Riley Williams and freshmen Ava Klowoski, Snigdha Paul and Micheala Cava.
Frisco (2-8)
The Raccoons are another team who has a mix of experience and youth, including freshman pitcher Audrey Richardson.
The top of the lineup features sophomore outfielder Emma Leraas, junior shortstop Madi Hubbard and freshman Drea Thompson.
Seniors Lexi Manzi, Alex Wampler and Halley Parker provide some punch in the middle, while sophomore Arie Thompson has also gotten a look.
Liberty (0-10)
There is nowhere to go but up for the Redhawks, who are still searching for their first district win.
Liberty has used a pair of pitchers in seniors Mia Gaines and Karina Otrhalek.
Gaines has also hit in the leadoff spot, with the offense also looking to sophomore outfielder Emily Aronson, senior Sakshi Bolar, junior third baseman Maegan Shannon, junior second baseman Jillian Bowles and sophomore first baseman Piper Dickson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.