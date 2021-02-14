Frisco ISD programs left quite the impression at the Region 3-5A Swimming and Diving Meet last week, where the Wakeland boys earned the team championship and FISD swimmers claimed 15 individual titles at the event, which was held at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium.
The Wolverines amassed 362 points to easily outdistance the field, which included Lovejoy (235) in second, Prosper Rock Hill 204) in fourth, McKinney North (169) in fifth, Frisco (168) in sixth, Reedy (157) in seventh, Memorial (134) in ninth and Heritage (81) in 10th.
On the girls side, Prosper Rock Hill’s total of 299 points was enough to hold off Wakeland (238) for the team title. Several other local teams were in the mix, as well, with Lovejoy (236.5) in third, Reedy (211) in fourth, Centennial (168) in sixth, Independence (113.5) in eighth, McKinney North (106) in ninth and Memorial (98) in 10th.
Frisco junior Jon VanZandt was named the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Boys Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet, as he won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle and anchored the Raccoons’ first-place 200 freestyle relay.
Independence’s Sienna Schellenger earned TISCA Girls Outstanding Swimmer honors after winning the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Memorial junior Peyton Guziec was selected as the TISCA Girls Outstanding Diver as she claimed the individual title in the 1-meter event.
The superlative awards were not limited to those in the pool, as Wakeland’s Melissa Howard was named the 3-5A Boys Swimming Coach of the Year and Claudia Sunday, who handles all of FISD’s divers, claimed 3-5A Girls Diving Coach of the Year honors.
The individual champion from each regional meet, along with the next fastest times in each event, qualify for the UIL State Championships at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio, where the girls will compete on Feb. 19-20 and the boys on Feb. 26-27.
The following girls swimmers earned automatic state berths with their individual championships: Schellenger (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Guziec (1-meter diving), Centennial’s Olivia Nelson (1-meter driving), Lone Star’s Joelle Reddin (500 freestyle), Wakeland 400 freestyle relay (Graycen Hubbard, Eleni Simatacolos, Logan Morris, Jenna Hood).
The list of boys who earned automatic berths are VanZandt (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Wakeland’s Conor McKenna (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Heritage’s Michael Mitsynskyy (200 individual medley), Memorial’s Andrew Guziec (500 freestyle), Reedy’s Cannon Carone (100 breaststroke), Wakeland’s 200 medley relay (Jonathan Michaels, Alexander Udrys, McKenna, Aidan Tenkhoff), Frisco’s 200 freestyle relay (Adam Miled, Matthew Waterman, Gabriel Serrano, Van Zandt) and Wakeland’s 400 freestyle relay (Tate Bladon, Jonathan Michaels, Brendan Deburgh, McKenna).
In addition to that group, several other FISD swimmers got word that they placed among the top 16 overall in the state, thus giving them call-up status to compete.
Those girls include Reddin (200 individual medley), Morgan (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle), Hood (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Hubbard (100 backstroke), Liberty’s Mallory Showalter (100 backstroke, 100 freestyle), Liberty’s Maria Oushalkas (200 freestyle), Centennial’s Emma Ballantyne (200 individual medley) and Reedy’s Lily Powell (100 butterfly), as well as Wakeland, Reedy and Independence in the 200 freestyle relay, Reedy and Independence in the 400 freestyle relay and Wakeland in the 200 medley relay.
The boys call-ups are Mitsynskyy (100 butterfly), Guziec (200 freestyle), Michaels (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Udrys (100 breaststroke), Wakeland’s Brendan Deburgh (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Wakeland’s Tate Bladon (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Centennial’s Travis Gulledge (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Reedy’s Aryan Kodial (500 freestyle) and Frisco, Reedy and Memorial in the 400 freestyle relay, Reedy in the 200 medley relay and Wakeland in the 200 freestyle relay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.