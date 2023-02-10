The Reedy girls and Wakeland boys offered up a potential preview of what was to come three weeks ago when both dominated on their way to capturing 9-5A team championships.

Though the Class 5A Region III meet was delayed due to the inclement weather that enveloped the area last week, the event finally got underway on Tuesday, and the Lions and Wolverines picked up where they left off, as both added regional championships to their trophy case on Tuesday at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium.

