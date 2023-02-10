The Reedy girls and Wakeland boys offered up a potential preview of what was to come three weeks ago when both dominated on their way to capturing 9-5A team championships.
Though the Class 5A Region III meet was delayed due to the inclement weather that enveloped the area last week, the event finally got underway on Tuesday, and the Lions and Wolverines picked up where they left off, as both added regional championships to their trophy case on Tuesday at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium.
The Reedy girls finished with a total of 434 points to outdistance Wakeland (255), Reedy (244) and Memorial (217). There was similar separation on the boys side, where the Wolverines’ total of 480.5 was well ahead of Heritage (289), Reedy (251) and Centennial (225).
Wakeland sophomore Jackson Armour was tabbed the 5A Region III boys swimmer of the year. Wolverines junior Tim Robertson was named regional boys diver of the year, while Reedy junior Camryn Gantzer was voted the girls diver of the year.
FISD coaches were also recognized, as Heritage’s Brian McGinty was selected as the regional boys swim coach of the year, Liberty’s Zach Gnoza was recognized as the regional girls swim coach of the year and Claudia Sunday, who is responsible for all FISD divers, was named dive coach of the year.
Armour brought home four gold medals from the regional competition.
He took first place in the 200 individual medley, and his time of 1:51.83 is third-best among state qualifiers.
Armour was perhaps even more impressive in touching first in the 100 breaststroke, as his time of 55.16 was not only the best in the region, he will enter the state meet with a mark that is more than two seconds faster than any other swimmer in the state.
In addition to those individual titles, Armour joined Jonathan Michaels, Brandon Wu and Aidan Tenkhoff on the 200 medley relay, whose time of 1:34.66 is the second-fastest in the state, and Wu, Matteo Lopez Sanchez and Elijah Tong on the 200 freestyle relay, where they clocked 1:28.31, which is third best in the state.
Michaels, a senior, also earned an individual qualifying berth in the 100 backstroke, Tenkhoff, a senior, qualified in the 100 freestyle, and Lopez Sanchez, a senior, will also compete in the 500 freestyle.
Robertson’s total of 335.20 was good enough for gold in the 1-meter diving and he will join two other FISD divers at state, as Wakeland senior Chase Landry and Heritage junior Landon Rodriguez-Wright are also heading to Austin.
Heritage junior Andrew McEachern qualified in three events, making it in the200 freestyle with the state’s fourth-best time, the 100 freestyle and he joined Enzo Fiorese, Eshaan Kiran and Trevan Valena on the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Valena, a sophomore, claimed gold in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:37.33, the fourth-fastest mark in the state, and he was also the runner-up in the 200 individual medley.
Fiorese, a junior, took first place in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 51.91.
Lebanon Trail sophomore Evan Fang earned gold in the 50 freestyle in a time of 21.59, and he also qualified in the 100 butterfly, while Centennial sophomore Omar Khan advanced in the 100 breaststroke.
The Reedy girls were led by junior Lily Powell, who captured a pair of individual regional championships.
Powell won the 100 freestyle in a time of 52.69, which is the fifth-fastest in the state, and she also took first place in the 50 freestyle in 24.14 seconds.
Junior Isahbel Krasht claimed gold in the 100 butterfly, as her mark of 56.25 is the fourth-best in the state, and she also made it in the 100 breaststroke.
Reedy will also be sending its 200 freestyle relay, 500 freestyle relay and 200 individual medley to state.
The Wakeland 400 freestyle relay team, made up of Graycen Hubbard, Eleni Simatacolos, Natalie Liu and Logan Morris, earned the gold medal in a time of 3:37.27.
Morris, a senior, also won individual gold in the 500 freestyle, where her time of 5:00.43 is less than one second off of the best mark in the state, and she also qualified in the 200 freestyle.
The Liberty 200 medley relay quartet of Avery Langan, Izabella Oushalkas, Maria Oushalkas and Zoe Schneider punched its ticket by winning the regional title in a time of 1:49.40.
Maria Oushalkas, a senior, took individual gold in the 200 freestyle, as her time of 1:51.45 is second-fastest in the state, and she also qualified in the 100 butterfly, while Izabella Oushalkas, just a freshman, already has a regional championship in the 100 backstroke, where her mark of 56.61ranks third in the state.
Memorial will also be sending a relay team, as the 200 freestyle quartet of Mia Remorca, Casey Santos, Ella Elvambuena and Kylie Tran took first place in a time of 1:40.63.
Remorca, a junior, also qualified in the 50 freestyle, while Tran, also a junior, advanced in the 100 freestyle.
Centennial will also be represented at the state meet, as junior Dorothy Shofran qualified in the 100 breaststroke, as did sophomore Daniela Ferrara Fontes, who finished second in the 500 freestyle, but did so with the third-fastest time in the state.
On the board, Gantzer’s gold-medal winning score of 342.30 will lead a trio of FISD divers, as she will be joined by Reedy teammate sophomore Keira Hodson and Wakeland sophomore Lucy McDowell.
The Class 5A Swimming and Diving Meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
Panther Creek, which won the 4A girls regional championship and had its boys team place second at regionals, is scheduled to compete at the Class 4A meet on Thursday and Friday at the Josh Davis Natatorium and Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
