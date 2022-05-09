The Heritage and Memorial softball programs do not have a lot of postseason history, but they are trying to change that.
This season, the Coyotes and Warriors might just raise the bar for future teams to follow, as each advanced to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs with area round victories.
Heritage, who has already made history by capturing the program’s first district championship, improved to 27-1 with a 18-0 run-rule victory over W.T. White on Friday.
The Coyotes, the No. 2 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second time, matching last season’s run.
Heritage will take on 10-5A champion Prosper Rock Hill (28-8) in a one-game playoff at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper High School.
Junior Jensin Hall was dominant on the mound, as she threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out 13 of the 15 batters she faced, including notching the 500th of her high school career.
Hall also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two driven in.
Ahna Vanmeter belted a home run, scored twice and had four RBIs, Kaira Netzel was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one run scored and one driven in, Elyse LeClair went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Vyanna Quezada scored three times and Allie Crow scored two runs and drove in another.
A season after advancing to the third round in their inaugural playoff appearance, the Warriors (27-7) are back in the regional quarterfinals after posting a sweep of Molina in their area round best-of-3 series.
Memorial will square off with The Colony (21-8-1) in a best-of-3 series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Colony. The series shifts to Memorial for the second game at 7 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, slated for 2 p.m. Saturday back at The Colony.
The Warriors polished off Molina on its home field on Saturday with a 23-1 run-rule victory. Alexis Taylor and Payton Newlin belted some runs as Memorial jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
In the opener, the Warriors had picked up a 11-0 win on Friday.
Madelyn Mueller was flawless on the mound, not only pitching a five-inning perfect game, but also striking out all 15 batters she faced.
Avery Cannon was one of several stars at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and two driven in.
Brianna Gomez tripled and scored, Taylor doubled, scored twice and had a pair of RBIs, Newlin was 2-for-2 with two runs and two driven in, Natalie Gowan plated a pair of runs and Mueller and Olivia Tefft each scored three times.
