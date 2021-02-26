GARLAND--There was an unusual feeling of relaxation on the Frisco Liberty bench as the last seconds ticked off the clock on Friday.
Unlike the tension that has gripped the final minutes of many of the Redhawks’ victories during the past two playoff runs, Liberty had long since taken care of the anxious moments.
That allowed them to calmly—and confidently—celebrate at the end of a 49-30 victory over North Forney in a Class 5A Region 2 semifinal game at Naaman Forest High School.
The Redhawks (20-8), who were not ranked in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A poll, are right back where they feel they belong, as they advance to their third consecutive regional championship and they take another step toward defending their state crown.
Liberty will take on Wylie East (27-3), the No. 12 team in the TABC state poll, who punched its ticket to the regional finals for the first time with a hard-fought 65-60 win over Red Oak on Friday, next week at a time and place to be determined.
The Redhawks displayed many of the same characteristics that earned them the Class 5A title a year ago.
Liberty remained patient on offense, sometimes working the ball around for more than a minute before taking a high-percentage shot. That allowed them to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor, and they were a clutch 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
The Redhawks made an early statement from outside, with four different players hitting 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and in the second half, that opened things up for Jazzy Owens-Barnett, who was consistently able to drive to the basket for layups, when she scored 14 of her game-high 24 points.
On the other end, Liberty frustrated the Falcons, forcing 11 turnovers in the first half and holding them to 11-of-30 shooting for the night and just 28 percent (7-of-25) in the final three quarters.
The game actually had a back-and-forth feel early on.
Maya Jain, who scored 11 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to stake the Redhawks to the early advantage, but North Forney’s Jayla Moore came right back, hitting a short jumper and then a trey to give the Falcons a 7-5 lead.
It would prove to be their last of the night.
Owens-Barnett and Kamen Wong hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Liberty, and though Moore added another trey for North Forney, the Redhawks closed the quarter with a 12-footer from Jain and a 3-pointer from Lily Ziemkiewicz to take a 16-10 lead.
Liberty further tightened up the defense in the second quarter, allowing the Falcons just one field goal in the frame.
The Redhawks hit a bit of a lull themselves, but turned things on in the final half of the quarter. Owens-Barnett twice got to rim for layups and Ashley Anderson added another, Jain knocked down a free-throw-line jumper and Journee Chambers converted as time expired to complete a 10-1 run to stake them to a 29-14 halftime lead.
Liberty had the opening possession of the second half and took more than 90 seconds off the clock. Though they did not score, it set the tone that the Redhawks were going to continue to stick to their game plan and not let the scoreboard affect them.
North Forney did give itself hope with a quick surge in the third quarter. The Falcons turned the tables on Liberty by forcing six turnovers and Kyra Samuels scored seven of her 11 points in the quarter, including a three-point play that got them to within 33-22.
The Redhawks again calmly answered the challenge, as Owens-Barnett got inside twice for scores and Jain added another, and a layup from Owens-Barnett to open the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 41-22 and the remainder of the period was simply a formality, as Liberty had taken another step in defending its state crown.
