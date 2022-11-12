LONE STAR FOOTBALL BENNETT FRYMAN

Lone Star quarterback Bennett Fryman threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more as the Rangers rolled to a 55-15 victory over Richland on Friday in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game at Kuykendall Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Jeff Dhalia

The teams that competed in 6-5A Division I this season felt as if it was one of the toughest district in the state, and for those fortunate four that moved on, they would be well-prepared to take on the playoff gauntlet.

That certainly appeared to be the case in the opening week, as Lone Star and Wakeland advanced with victories on Friday night, joining district champion Reedy, who won on Thursday in the area round.

