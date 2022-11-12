The teams that competed in 6-5A Division I this season felt as if it was one of the toughest district in the state, and for those fortunate four that moved on, they would be well-prepared to take on the playoff gauntlet.
That certainly appeared to be the case in the opening week, as Lone Star and Wakeland advanced with victories on Friday night, joining district champion Reedy, who won on Thursday in the area round.
The only first-round casualty out of 6-5A Division I was Heritage, the fourth seed that dropped a hard-fought game to 5-5A Division I champion Mansfield Timberview.
Lone Star 55, Richland 15
The Rangers (9-2) pounded Richland (8-3) on the ground to take control early and they went on to a 55-15 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game at Kuykendall Stadium.
Bennett Fryman and Davian Groce each eclipsed the 100-yard mark in rushing yards, as Lone Star averaged nearly eight yards per attempt.
The tone was set from the start, as Jaylon Braxton returned the opening kickoff 69 yards, and after four straight runs opened up the defense, Fryman hit Chris Viveros on a 19-yard touchdown pass to grab a quick 7-0 lead.
Groce, who had 20 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, scored on runs of 3 and 68 yards to push the advantage to 21-0 at the end of one quarter.
In the second, Marcurion Cosby and Groce had 1-yard touchdown runs sandwiched around a 49-yard scoring run by Fryman, who had 149 yards on nine carries, as the lead swelled to 41-0.
The Royals finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of a 23-yard touchdown run from Michael Turner, but Lone Star answered just before halftime, with Fryman hooking up with Braxton on a 26-yard scoring strike to take a 48-7 lead into the break.
It was mostly academic from there, with the Rangers adding one more score on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Fryman to Jaiden Burnett for their final points of the night.
Next up for Lone Star will be a far tougher challenge, as it will meet Longview (11-0, ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division I state poll, in the area finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium.
Wakeland 42, Birdville 28
Brennan Myer threw for 337 yards and five touchdowns and the Wolverines (7-4) marched on in the playoffs with a 42-28 victory over Birdville (8-3) on Friday in a Class 5A Division I Region II bi-district playoff game at the Birdville Fine Arts and Athletics Complex.
Wakeland advances to the area round to take on Port Arthur Memorial next week at a time and place to be determined.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair.
The Hawks opened the scoring as Noah Normand threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Triston Johnson to take a 7-0 lead.
The Wolverines responded, as Myer found Ty Gleason for a 9-yard scoring strike late in the first quarter and Tripp Riordan for a 10-yard score early in the second to take a 14-7 lead.
Birdville tied it up once again, but the game shifted in the final minute of the first half and opening minute of the second.
With just 31 seconds left before halftime, Myer hooked up with Ashdyn Kahouch for a 19-yard scoring strike to take a 21-14 lead into the break.
Then early in the third quarter, Robert Ginn picked off a pass for Wakeland and that led to a 15-yard touchdown from Myer to Kahouch and for the first time, it was a two-score game at 28-14.
Birdville trimmed it to seven midway through the fourth quarter when Nomand found Sekou Konate for a 7-yard score.
But the Wolverines had an immediate answer, with Gleason’s 4-yard rushing touchdown restoring the two-score advantage.
The Hawks’ next possession ended with an interception by Zach Ramirez, and that led to a 33-yard scoring strike from Myer to Riordan to make it 42-21with just two minutes left.
Mansfield Timberview 33, Heritage 14
The Coyotes were making their first playoff appearance since 2014 and were hoping to add their first postseason win since that same season, but the Wolves were not willing to cooperate, as they claimed a 33-14 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game at Vernon Newsom Stadium.
The Timberview defense held Heritage (6-5) to just 130 total yards, but the Coyotes found ways to hang around for much of the night, and they made the first big play when D’Andre Stephens picked off a pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown to take the early 7-0 lead.
The Wolves countered when Zuric Humes hit D.J. Hill on a 29-yard touchdown pass and Javeon Madison’s 1-yard scoring run gave them a 14-7 lead that lasted into halftime.
Madison added his second 1-yard run in the third quarter, but the Coyotes made things interesting, as Dean Calvin hit Tatum Bell for a 54-yard gain, and then kept it himself for a 4-yard touchdown run to close to within 20-14.
Unfortunately for Heritage, that would be as close as it would get, as the Timberview ground game, which rolled up 360 yards on the night, wore them down in the fourth quarter, where they added a couple of insurance scores to secure the victory.
