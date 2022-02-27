FRISCO MEMORIAL BOYS BASKETBALL LEON HORNER

Leon Horner scored 18 points and Memorial posted a 71-64 victory over Lancaster in a Class 5A area round playoff game at Highland Park High School.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

As the Memorial girls basketball team prepares to head to San Antonio for its first trip to the state tournament, the Warrior boys are making history of their own.

Fresh off claiming the first playoff victory in program history, Memorial doubled that total on Friday with a 71-64 victory over Lancaster in the Class 5A area finals at Highland Park High School.

The second-round match-up was one of the most anticipated in Texas as it featured a pair of state-ranked teams in No. 3 Lancaster and No. 5 Memorial, which is normally more suited to a regional championship game.

Though the Warriors were venturing into new territory against a team with a rich history, there were no signs of nerves, as they opened a six-point lead after the opening quarter and carried a 35-26 advantage into halftime.

As Memorial expected, the Tigers made a run in the third quarter to pull even, but the Warriors had an answer of their own, immediately restoring the cushion to take a 49-40 lead to the final frame.

Lancaster kept the pressure on during the final eight minutes, but Memorial matched them down the stretch to finish off the 71-64 victory.

The Warriors once again got a number of big performances. Drew Steffe tallied 19 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Leon Horner and Avery Jackson, Jr. each recorded 18 points and Isaiah Foster had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In a season of firsts, Memorial (30-3) moves on to the regional quarterfinals where it will take on 10-5A champion Lovejoy (32-4), a 49-42 winner over Woodrow Wilson in the area finals, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hebron High School.

Heritage was not as fortunate on Friday, as Kimball pulled away for a 87-57 victory in a Class 5A area round playoff game at Naaman Forest High School.

The Coyotes (25-10 got 27 points and five rebounds from Nicholas Jett, but the Knights led by 13 after one quarter, took a 46-28 advantage into halftime and never allowed Heritage to make a big run in the second half.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments