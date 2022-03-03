All these years later, Frisco Memorial head girls basketball coach Rochelle Vaughn remembers a brief conversation she had with assistant Devri Owens roughly a decade ago.
She remembers Owens, a budding Division I prospect at Plano West at the time, talking about her desire to one day coach as well. Vaughn, then a varsity assistant and JV head coach at West, responded in kind.
"She actually once told me, 'I'm going to be a coach when I'm older.' I told her that if I ever became a head coach that I would hire her," Vaughn said.
Although Vaughn admitted that response was partly made in jest back then, she and Owens have been in lockstep helping grow the upstart Memorial girls basketball program since its inception in 2018. And in just four seasons, they've already got a UIL Class 5A state tournament appearance to show for it.
Vaughn, Owens and the Lady Warriors will take the floor at the Alamodome in San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, squaring off with four-time state champion Amarillo in the 5A state semifinals.
"This is the goal. This is just the next step," Vaughn said. "This is a team that feels like it can accomplish anything. We try to feed their confidence and build it up, so when we step on the court, we feel like we can play with anyone in the state."
It's a goal several years in the making for Vaughn and Owens, who have contributed to winning programs all throughout their respective playing and coaching careers.
They've enjoyed plenty of that success together, be it in leading Memorial to the playoffs in each of its four varsity campaigns or during their days as coach and player on the west side of Plano.
Vaughn remembers first meeting Owens when she still was an eighth-grader during a summer workout at Plano East. When Owens later began playing for West during the back end of her freshman season, it didn't take long to make an impression on her assistant coach.
"Very intelligent young lady. Super fiery but uber-competitive," Vaughn said of Owens. "She had a great shot and became one of our leaders -- definitely our emotional leader at West. The culture we had really fed into that with what coach (Don) Patterson started and built. She just kept it going."
Also a West alum, Vaughn was one of the first players to help establish that culture, playing for the Lady Wolves from 1999-2002 under Patterson when the high school first opened. Vaughn was a three-year captain and went on to play collegiately at Arkansas. Owens carried on that tradition during her decorated run at West, named a two-time district MVP in 2012 and 2013 before going on to play for Utah and SMU.
And all the while, she stayed in contact with Vaughn.
"Coach Vaughn was really good about letting me know that whenever I was back in town, let's get dinner," Owens said. "... We kept that relationship going. She would still support us even after our high school careers, and she also supported my sisters when I was at college and really built up that relationship with my whole family."
Owens didn't forget about that initial conversation regarding her future in coaching either.
"She comes back to SMU and lets me know that she's getting her Master's and still wants to be a teacher and coach," Vaughn said. "From that point, I said that if I can't hire you, because Memorial wasn't open at that point, I'd keep it in mind and would work to get you somewhere.
"But I was lucky enough to get the Memorial job and they let me bring over whoever I wanted. I said, 'I've got somebody in mind. She's going to be young and this will be her first job,' but our leadership team was on board with it.
"I wanted somebody who knew me and what I was about and knew about the culture we wanted to create. Because of our West connection, we wanted to try and make Memorial the new West."
Vaughn also saw Owens as someone who could balance out her weaknesses, noting that Devri has more of a Type A personality and is the more detail-oriented of the two. Together, they've helped the Lady Warriors seamlessly acclimate to the varsity level.
In four seasons, Memorial has won double-digit district ballgames each year and captured their first-ever 9-5A championship this season. Entering Thursday's state semifinal, the program already has seven playoff wins in its brief history.
This season, the Lady Warriors posted a 17-1 record in district play, tied for first place with perennial powerhouse Frisco Liberty. Memorial maintained that torrid pace despite Vaughn having to briefly step away from the team in January due to a family matter. Even then, she knew the program would be in good hands.
"I knew they would be fine because Devri is there," Vaughn said. "Our kids didn't miss a beat. They came back and beat Lone Star a second time. We beat Reedy all because of her and what she was doing with our program."
"I always tell [Vaughn], 'She laid the foundation, I just kept it going,'" Owens added. "We wouldn't be able to keep it rolling without her laying that foundation and our girls knowing what is expected of them from Day One."
Both have drawn from plenty of influences to help cultivate their vision for Memorial. Coached up by their fathers when they were younger, Vaughn and Owens said they still maintain relationships with Patterson to this day -- Owens credits his coaching style as a prominent influence on her growth as a basketball player. Vaughn considers him a "second dad."
Vaughn drew from her experiences not just working alongside Patterson at West, but in future coaching stops as well -- be it as a first-time head coach at McKinney Boyd in 2012 or as associate head coach under Ross Reedy at Liberty in 2016.
"We brought some things over here that we liked and then we got together and decided what we could do to make Memorial stand on its own," Vaughn said.
One thing Owens stressed from the beginning was developing a player-led team. She said that was one of the goals laid out by the Lady Warriors in August when outlining what they wanted to achieve this season, alongside things like building a sisterhood and winning both district and state championships.
"The fact that they set those goal and have tried to accomplish them each day means everything because they're united," Owens said. "They're all on the same page and they hold each other accountable."
Vaughn and Owens have seniors like Jasmyn Lott, Jordan Conerly and Ja'dyn McDonald -- all of whom have been with the program since they were freshmen -- to help carry out that vision. Tack on a junior class with names like Carmen Box, Angel Alexander and Mackenzie Askew who are capable of matching the seniors' buy-in and work ethic, promising sophomores like Brynn Lusby and Falyn Lott, plus a versatile freshman class, and the Lady Warriors have struck a special balance this year.
"We were making room assignments for state and just thought about what a blessing it is that we can put any of them with anybody and they would get along," Owens said. "I've never seen a team that enjoys their company like this one."
Of course, Vaughn and Owens have had a hand in that development as well, and for the first time in their careers, they'll get to ply their crafts on Texas high school girls basketball's biggest stage. Being able to share that moment together is just icing on the cake of a historic year for the Memorial girls.
"This whole experience has reiterated to me that it's very important who you work with," Owens said. "Yes, I love coaching but I love coaching with coach Vaughn even more. I know that we have each other's backs and we're there for each other. Even if we snap at each other during a game, it's like, 'I don't care. I still love you, you're still my sister and we'll be good afterwards.'
"We both want the best for this program, and at the end of the day we love each other."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.