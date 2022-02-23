FRISCO MEMORIAL GIRLS BASKETBALL JASMYN LOTT

Jasmyn Lott tallied a team-high 15 points to help lead Memorial to the regional tournament for the first time in program history after posting a 50-37 victory over Lone Star on Tuesday at Denton Braswell High School.

 Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

It is tough to beat a good team twice in a season, let alone three times.

But the third time was still the charm for Memorial, as it claimed a 50-37 victory over district rival Lone Star on Tuesday in a Class 5A Region 2 quarterfinal game at Denton Braswell High School.

The Warriors (34-5) see their historical season continue as they advance to the Region 2 tournament for the first time in program history.

Memorial will square off with North Forney (22-10) in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. It is the first half of a double-header, with the second game featuring Liberty (34-5) taking on Red Oak (27-8) at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will return to the Culwell Center at 1 p.m. Saturday to battle for the right to advance to the Class 5A state tournament next Thursday-Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Rangers (24-10) had the added incentive of avenging the two earlier defeats, but the Warriors took control from the start.

Memorial raced to a 10-point lead after one quarter and held Lone Star to just two points in the second as it built a 27-10 halftime lead.

The advantage swelled to 41-19 at the end of three quarters, and while the Rangers made a late charge, the deficit was too large to overcome.

Jasmyn Lott paced the Warriors offense with 15 points, Jordan Conerly tallied 14, Brynn Lusby scored nine and Falyn Lott chipped in with five.

Lone Star had a trio of players in double figures, getting 17 points from Kyla Deck, 12 from Hannah Carr and 10 from Jordyn DeVaughn.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

