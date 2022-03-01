CARROLLTON - A Frisco Memorial boys basketball program in just its fourth year of existence now finds itself in the fourth round of the Class 5A playoffs after topping Lovejoy Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal matchup at Hebron, 66-52.
Prior to this season, the Warriors had zero playoff wins in program history, but now Memorial is a mere two wins away from a state tournament berth.
Memorial led Lovejoy at the break following a defensive-minded first half, 24-21, before pulling away in the second half for the convincing win.
"This feels good," said Quinton Gibson, Memorial head coach. "That's a well-coached, good team. I take my hat off to Lovejoy. They do a great job of game-planning and we knew it was going to be tough. I didn't think we shot the ball well in the first half, but we were able to knock down some shots in the second half which propelled us."
Avery Jackson and Mason Wujek paced the Warriors with 16 points apiece, while Drew Steffe contributed 15. Wujek also posted eight rebounds, while Steffe had six. Isaiah Foster, meanwhile, recorded nine points and dished out five assists in the win.
Memorial knocked down five of its six 3-pointers in the second half to pull away and had a knack for timely shots from the perimeter, including Steffe hitting from deep at the second-quarter buzzer for a 24-21 lead and reserve Jack Mefford connecting from long range at the third-quarter horn for a 48-34 advantage.
"I think it was just a matter of making shots," Gibson said. "I thought we got good looks in the first half, they just didn't fall. Maybe it was a little bit of playing in the arena, and we just had to come out and just finish."
Lovejoy remained resilient, however, trimming the lead to as few as six at 50-44 midway through the fourth, but Memorial responded with a 10-0 run to seize control.
"They just hit a barrage of threes," said Kyle Herrema, Lovejoy head coach. "We had some turnovers and missed opportunities, but they were making shots. We don't necessarily want to play at their pace, and when they start making threes and we have to play catch-up, that's not ideal for us."
Jax Thompson netted a game-high 18 points for Lovejoy, while Karson Templin scored all 14 of his points in the second half to go with 10 rebounds and five blocks. Kidus Getenet also pulled down 10 boards and chipped in nine points.
Memorial now moves on to the regional semifinals where they will face Mount Pleasant.
"I'm not really too familiar with them," Gibson said. "I know they have a good point guard, but we'll enjoy this for about an hour. We'll eat some Chick-Fil-A and enjoy it on the ride home, but once we pull into Memorial it is time to turn the page and get ready for the next one."
Lovejoy, meanwhile, will look to return to the postseason next year after its strong campaign in 2021-22, which included a district championship and the program's first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2013.
"You think about every time you're in the weight room, every practice and the culmination of all the hard work," Herrema said. "Every kid in that locker room you want to pull for. We love this team to death. They have great character and it was a heck of a year for them. I'm super proud of them."
