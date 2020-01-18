Memorial sweeps doubleheader over Reedy

FRISCO – The Memorial girls basketball team went into Friday’s showdown with red-hot Reedy needing a win to remain in second place in the District 9-5A standings.
After a lackluster start, including just six points in the first quarter, the Lady Warriors came out of the gates firing to begin the second half and utilized a 25-point third quarter to tame the Lions, 63-54.
“I told them that we had to calm down,” said Rochelle Vaughn, Memorial head coach. “Everybody was pressing, and I told them to take it possession by possession and play together. We started to do all of the little things, our girls just wanted it.”
As Memorial clung on to a narrow 21-17 lead at the half, the Lady Warriors wasted no time in expanding things to double digits behind a suffocating defensive presence.
Early steals and forced turnovers led to quick baskets in transition, as sophomore sensation Jasmyn Lott poured in 10 of her 20 points in the frame after scoring just three in the first half.
Reedy had an answer early on and even kept things within five at 34-29 with just a few minutes left in the quarter before back-to-back buckets from Lott on fast breaks followed by a terrific assist to sophomore Kailee Deffebaugh gave Memorial a commanding 41-29 lead.
“We pride ourselves on being a pretty good defensive team,” Vaughn said. “We were reaching and not being sound defensively in the first half, so we really wanted to come out and get going there in the third quarter and that led to success on offense.”
Memorial’s hot shooting did not end there with a little help from an unsung hero in freshman guard Angelica Alexander, who notched a career-high 25 points.
The freshman sunk six shots from beyond the arc in this contest, including two consecutive makes from deep down the stretch to push the Lady Warriors’ advantage back to double digits en route to the victory.
“We’ve seen her get hot in practice and today it became contagious,” Vaughn said. “We needed a spark and she gave us that spark tonight.”
Reedy senior Katelyn Cheedie also shot the lights out with four makes from behind the 3-point line to finish with a team-high 15 points, but it simply was not enough as Memorial caught fire coming out of the break.
The Lions look to bounce Tuesday at home against Heritage, while Memorial hits the road to take on Independence.
Memorial boys rout Reedy
The momentum left behind from the girls game certainly carried over onto the boys side, as the Warriors made quick work of the Lions in the second half of Friday’s doubleheader.
In fact, Memorial got things started with an 8-0 run and never looked back en route to a dominant 77-40 victory over Reedy to remain in the playoff hunt at 5-4, while the Lions fall to 4-5 in district play and into sixth place at the midway point.
Coming in, the Warriors had dropped three straight games, including a heartbreaker Tuesday at the hands of Lone Star, and head coach Quinton Gibson was pleased with what he saw tonight in an outstanding bounce-back effort on both ends of the floor.
“We came out with a mindset of showing what our culture really is, and I challenge my guys daily with that,” he said. “It’s about the team over the individual, and I thought we got away from that for a couple games. We showed what we can really do on not just the offensive end, but more importantly, the defensive end. Our offense is going to take care of itself, but I thought we did a pretty good job with defense and rebounding.”
After senior big man Jason Dukes got the ball rolling with five quick points to jumpstart the 8-0 run to begin the game, junior forward Shannon Lowery then took the torch and became an unstoppable force.
Lowery poured in 13-of-15 points in the first half and was scoring from every spot on the floor, as the Warriors held an impressive 46-17 lead going into the locker rooms that Reedy simply could not overcome.
“[Lowery] has been over thinking the last couple of games, but I think he just played today,” Gibson said. "Nobody is going to stop him on offense, and the only person that can stop Shannon Lowery is Shannon Lowery. Once that kid clears it and goes and attacks like the way he did tonight, there is nothing anybody can do.”
Now, Reedy must look to quickly regroup Tuesday against Heritage, while Memorial faces a highly anticipated rematch with Independence on the road. The Knights defeated Wakeland on Friday, 58-54, in a thriller to snag a share of first place in the standings with the Wolverines at 7-2.
“Hopefully this gives us momentum going against Independence, because that’s going to be a big game at their place,” Gibson said. “I told our guys we’re not even looking at the standings anymore, we just have to take care of our business and everything will be alright.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.