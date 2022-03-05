SAN ANTONIO—Memorial has set out to prove it belonged among the state’s elite all season long and they have spent the last five months doing just that on the court.
Saturday was another example of how far the Warriors--in just their fourth varsity season--have come in a short period of time as they went toe-to-toe with defending state champion and undefeated Cedar Park.
It was a true heavyweight battle, with the Warriors and Timberwolves trading big punches.
Four quarters was not enough to decide it.
Nor was one overtime.
In the second extra period, though, Cedar Park was able to do just enough, as Gisella Maul completed her most valuable player performance by scoring all five points to lift the Timberwolves to a 45-40 victory in the Class 5A state championship game at the Alamodome.
Cedar Park completes a perfect 37-0 season, while the Warriors’ historic season ends at 36-7 and one step short of the ultimate dream.
As the Timberwolves poured onto the court to celebrate the defense of their title, Memorial players consoled one another after the emotional roller coaster ride.
“I told them that obviously there is a winner and a loser, but I thought we played our hearts out and you have nothing to be ashamed about,” Memorial head coach Rochelle Vaughn said. “We played hard and I told them I was very proud of them for how hard we competed, it just didn’t go our way today.”
Neither team let the other get away from them. Memorial led by as many as five in the first half, but that was quickly erased. The Timberwolves built a seven-point advantage in the second half, but that did not last long, either.
The defenses took center stage for much of the night. The Warriors converted only 18-of-64 from the floor (28.1 percent), while Cedar Park hit just 31.3 percent (15-of-48) of its shots.
Cedar Park led 29-27 heading into the fourth quarter, but as she did time and time again, Jasmyn Lott provided the answer for Memorial, as she turned a steal into an uncontested layup to tie it.
The Timberwolves answered on a layup by Shelby Hayes, but Jasmyn Lott again responded and a short time later, Falyn Lott’s layup gave the Warriors a 33-31 lead with 4:31 left in regulation.
Memorial led by two after a 10-footer by Jasmyn Lott, but Megan Woods scored inside for Cedar Park to again knot it at 35-35 with 3:29 left.
Both teams would have their chances down the stretch, but neither was able to find the mark and it went to overtime.
Maul gave the Timberwolves the lead early in the first extra frame, but it did not last long, as Jordan Conerly drained a 3-pointer to take a 38-37 advantage.
After a pair of Cedar Park free throws, Jasmyn Lott’s jumper gave the Warriors a 40-39 lead, but on the ensuing possession, Jasmyn Lott was whistled for her fifth foul.
While the Timberwolves made only one of two from the line and the game went to a second overtime tied at 40-40, Memorial was heading into the extra frame without its leader, and while it had its chances, Maul and Cedar Park were able to do just enough to pull out the win.
Jasmyn Lott, who will continue her playing days at UNLV, finished her high school career with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals, Falyn Lott tallied six points and five rebounds, Conerly also had six points and Brynn Lusby posted a team-high eight rebounds.
Maul had a huge game in capturing MVP honors, pouring in 27 points and pulling down 19 rebounds, while Hayes was also in double figures with 12.
Cedar Park is used to exerting its will on its opponents from the opening tip and it got off to a good start, but the Warriors sent an immediate response that they were not going anywhere.
While Memorial missed its first six shots, the Timberwolves got a pair of free throws from Hayes and a three-point play by Maul to take a 5-0 lead.
Jasmyn Lott finally broke the four-minute drought at the midpoint of the quarter and that proved to be a spark.
With the defense turning the tables and holding Cedar Park without a point for the final 4:17 of the frame, Lott turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play and then went coast to coast for a layup to give the Warriors a 7-5 lead at the end of one quarter.
Hayes, who picked up two early fouls, returned to the court and scored twice inside early in the second, but Falyn Lott slipped inside for a layup and Jordan Conerly drained a 3-pointer and Memorial had its largest lead to that point at 14-9 with 4:00 left in the half.
The Warriors maintained that five-point advantage after a layup by Makayla Vation made it 16-11, but Cedar Park closed the half with a 7-2 run.
Maul scored four quick points, and then after a jumper by Jasmyn Lott, Rece Prater-Merrill knocked down a shot to tie it at 18-18 going into the break.
Maul started the second half with seven consecutive points, and her three-point play gave the Timberwolves their largest lead at 25-18.
It took Memorial nearly four minutes to get on the board, but Wynter Jones made a free throw and Jasmny Lott got inside for a layup and followed that up with a jumper to get back to within 25-23.
In the final minute, Vation made a short jumper and Jasmyn Lott made another with eight seconds left to close the gap to 29-27, which merely set the stage for the drama that was yet to unfold.
It was not the finish that the Warriors had hoped for to cap their storybook season, but it does nothing to diminish what they accomplished.
Memorial captured the first district title in its history, set a school record for victories in a season, earned the Region 2 championship and qualified for the state tournament for the first time.
When the Warriors do reach the top of the mountain in the future, it is this group that laid the foundation.
“Right now, it hurts for us, but each one of those kids contributed to our program in year four and we’re making a mark and leaving a legacy each day,” Vaughn said. “How well they came together, how they loved each other, competed hard for each other, practiced hard for each other, led each other, it was truly a player-led team from August until now, it’s just a special group.”
