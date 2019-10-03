Mims leads Lone Star in rout over Wakeland

Lone Star senior wide receiver Marvin Mims had produced astronomical numbers through the first four games of the season and Thursday night against Wakeland was no different.
The Stanford commit added to his already impressive MVP-caliber resume against the Wolverines, totaling 297 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-14 spanking over Wakeland.
“Any win is a good win in district, said Jeff Rayburn, Lone Star head coach. “Whether you win by one or win by 100, that is all that matters.”
More importantly, Lone Star further solidified itself as the top team in Class 5A Division I – the Rangers are currently sitting at No. 1 in the state, according to Dave Campbell’s state rankings – with another blowout victory on the mantle.
The walloping over the Wolverines marked the Rangers’ fourth game of the year won by at least 41 points, as they continue to steamroll through the competition.
Mims set the tone early when he hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Garret Rangel on the very first play from scrimmage.
Following a three-and-out by Wakeland, which did not record a first down until its fourth drive of the ballgame, Mims corralled a short pass from Rangel and took it 45 yards to the house on just the third play of Lone Star’s second possession.
The future Division I college playmaker wasn’t done yet when he made the play of the night on the Rangers’ ensuing drive on a routine slant rant that he turned into a 93-yard touchdown to put Lone Star up, 21-0, at the midway point of the opening quarter.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Mims is the best in the state and maybe the country,” Rayburn said. “We try to get him the ball as much as possible and he is a mismatch problem for everybody. People do a lot of different things to try and take him away, but he is such a special player.”
Rangel ended his night early in the third quarter but not before he connected with junior wide receiver Trace Bruckler on a 36-yard score in the second stanza and later found Mims for a 19-yard touchdown that put his squad ahead by 52 points.
The sophomore concluded his standout showing with 390 yards through the air and five touchdowns.
Lone Star senior running back Jake Bogdon also featured a masterful performance in the win with 97 yards on the ground and a pair of 7-yard touchdown runs that added extra cushion to the Lone Star lead in the first half.
Wakeland came into this contest averaging 45 points per game but were limited to just 296 total yards, most of which came in the second half with the outcome well out of reach.
The Rangers’ defense also forced two critical turnovers with a fumble recovery by senior defensive back Montrice Warren and an interception in the end zone by senior safety Torren Pittman on Wakeland’s best drive of the first half.
“Tonight was a phenomenal effort by our defense again,” Rayburn said. “Darren Kight and his staff again are always putting our kids in positions to succeed.”
Lone Star now looks to extend its winning streak next week when it takes on undefeated Independence, while Wakeland tries to get back into the win column against Little Elm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.