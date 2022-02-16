Today

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy and windy. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.