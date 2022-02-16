Heading into the final week of the regular season, Memorial had already secured the program’s first district championship.
But the cherry on top would be hoisting the 9-5A trophy in undefeated fashion.
As fate would have it, the schedule produced Heritage on the final day of the regular season, a team that just happened to be closest to the Warriors in the standings.
It was a good game as expected, but Memorial has past tests all district season and it did so once again in its final, as it outlasted the Coyotes in overtime for a 67-60 victory to polish off a perfect 18-0 campaign.
It looked like just another night at the office for the Warriors early on as they raced to a 22-10 first-quarter lead.
But Heritage had no designs of going away, getting back to within single digits by halftime, cutting it to 43-40 at the end of three quarters and then tying it up at 55-55 to send it to overtime.
Momentum might have been on the Coyotes’ side, but it did not extend into the extra frame, as Memorial outscored them 12-5 to secure the undefeated district season.
The Warriors run to the 9-5A title has seen a variety of different players step up at different times and that was once again the case on Tuesday.
And it has not been just the scoring, it is players making contributions in different areas, as well.
On Tuesday Drew Steffe sniffed a quadruple-double, tallying 13 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots.
Mason Wujek recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, Avery Jackson Jr. had a dozen points, seven rebounds and five steals and Isaiah Foster was close to a triple-double with 12 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
Nicholas Jett paced the Heritage offense, knocking down five 3-pointers as part of a 21-point night. Taven Washington registered 15 points and dished out seven assists, while Mosa Osagie and Obi Udom each pulled down nine rebounds.
Liberty finished in sole possession of third place at 12-6 after picking up a 57-43 win over Centennial on Tuesday.
The game was tight for a while, with the Redhawks taking a 27-22 lead into halftime. While Liberty never ran away from the Titans, it was able to steadily build on its advantage to secure the victory.
Trenton Walters led the Redhawk offense with 24 points, Jayden Daniels was in double figures with 11 and Cobe Coleman and Tristen Kailey each added six. Nikhil Prabhu had 14 points for Centennial, with Andy Cho and Rome Watkins tallying 12 and nine, respectively.
Though out of the playoff picture, Lone Star (6-12) closed the season on a high note with a 62-56 win over postseason-bound Wakeland (11-7).
The Wolverines led 30-28 at halftime, but the Rangers rallied in the second half to grab the lead and hold on for the win behind 23 points from Jalen Shelley, 14 from Randy Fowler and 11 from Devon Craig. Luke Lee led Wakeland with 20 points, Michael Niemann recorded 17 and Brandon Cerda added eight.
Reedy (9-9) finished the district slate at .500 and secured fifth place with a 74-67 win against Lebanon Trail (1-17).
Though the season has not gone the way the Trail Blazers would have hoped, they led early and then matched the Lions’ 24 points in the second quarter to maintain a 37-34 halftime lead.
Reedy still trailed going into the final frame, but outscored Lebanon Trail 20-12 down the stretch to rally for the win.
The Lions had a quartet of players in double figures, led by James Ambery with 24 points. Andrew Knabb was right behind with 21 points, Ved Bulusu had 11 and Parker Davidson added 10.
The Trail Blazers also had four players in double figures, getting 14 points from Kabir Kapai, 11 from both Mason Fuller and Dalton Hammons and 10 from Zach Shawwa.
Independence (7-11) closed the season on a high note with a 77-70 win over Frisco (5-13).
The Knights opened a 42-29 halftime lead only to see the Raccoons slice that deficit to three going to the fourth quarter.
Independence regrouped from there to close it out, getting 23 points from Jaxon Copeland, 13 from Tristen Sabin and 10 from Justin Williams.
Rocco Paul finished off a standout season with a team-high 27 points for Frisco, with Tyler Bozeman scoring 17 and Landry Kendall chipping in with seven.
On Friday, Memorial had gotten pushed by Liberty in a battle of playoff-bound teams, but the Warriors pulled out a 70-60 victory.
Memorial trailed by one early on, but took control in the middle quarters, outscoring the Redhawks 35-22 to take a 45-33 lead.
Both teams heated up in the final frame, combining for 52 points, but the Warriors were able to keep Liberty at arm’s length.
Jackson had a big game for Memorial with 30 points, Steffe tallied 17 and Wujek added 12.Walters paced the Redhawks with 24 points, Daniels had 17 and Coleman was also in double figures with 13.
That result allowed Heritage to secure the second seed in the playoffs after its 78-63 win over Frisco.
The Coyotes looked as if they were in control from the start when they raced to a 23-10 first-quarter lead. But the Raccoons did not go away, slicing the deficit to 33-28 by halftime.
Heritage got back on track in the second half, though, pushing the advantage back to double digits in the fourth quarter and then pulling away from there.
Jett had a huge game with 40 points to lead the offense, Washington had 13 and Mitra Nakka added nine. Bozeman had 19 points to lead Frisco, Treyvon Dancer had 15 and Caleb Kendall added eight.
Wakeland had pulled into a tie for third place after its 65-60 win over Independence.
Cerda led the Wolverines with 22 points, Lee had 15 and Landon Clark was also in double figures with 10. The Knights got 14 points from Santosh Kolluri, 13 from Copeland and 10 from Williams.
Lone Star picked up a 66-60 win over Lebanon Trail. The Rangers raced to an early 21-12 lead and were able to keep the Trail Blazers at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Shelley led Lone Star with 25 points, Craig had 15 and Nick Leigh and Amaru Martin each added six. Lebanon Trail got 13 points from Jeremiah Roberts, 12 from Kapai and 11 from Fuller.
In Friday’s other game of the night, Reedy pulled into a tie for fifth place with Centennial with a 61-57 win in their head-to-head meeting.
