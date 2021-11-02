CARROLLTON – Having gone through the grind of District 9-5A helped prepare the Frisco Reedy volleyball team for the adversity that it faced in the first set of Tuesday night’s Class 5A bi-district playoff against The Colony.
Bolstered by five service aces – including back-to-back aces by senior Natalie Hawkins – the Lady Cougars had the 9-5A champion Lady Lions on the ropes.
But a 19-10 deficit for Reedy never created any panic. In fact, Lady Lions head coach Katie Rudd said that Reedy’s players just stayed in the moment.
“We have to be able to play at a high level to compete in our district,” she said. “We have to fight through adversity in our district. The Colony did a good job of putting us in a little bit of a rough spot at the beginning and we definitely had to fight through and come together. Luckily, we’ve had to do that before. So, it wasn’t new to us.”
Reedy’s poise paid off. The Lady Lions capitalized on some bad passes by the Lady Cougars to pull off a furious rally and Reedy rode the momentum of that comeback to polish off a 3-0 sweep of The Colony (26-24, 25-13, 25-20) at Hebron High School.
Reedy will play Lancaster in the area round later this week at a site and time to be determined. The Colony ends its season with a 28-9 record.
But for all of the tears that flowed downed the faces of the Lady Cougars at the end of the match, it was all smiles early in the first set. The fast start for The Colony started behind the service line. Senior Lydia Gentry, Hawkins, sophomore Josie Bishop and junior Grace Witham all had aces as the Lady Cougars built a commanding 19-10 lead.
“I thought we came out so hungry and so strong,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way that they came out.”
While The Colony was playing loose and with a lot of confidence, Reedy had already burned its two timeouts and was in desperate need of a spark on the court.
That spark came in the form of errors by The Colony. The Lady Cougars suddenly struggled to make accurate passes and the Lady Lions made them pay.
Reedy also got a big boost from their block with Lady Lion senior middle hitters Isabella Trujillo and Kelsey Perry setting the tone. Trujillo and Perry combined for four kills and two blocks over the next four points. Buckley noted how tough it was to hit around the length of Reedy’s blocking trio of Perry, senior Sadie Snow and Trujillo.
The Colony fought off two sets points but Snow spotted an ace to give Reedy the two-point win.
It was all Reedy in the second set.
Lady Lion senior Camryn Hill got Reedy on a roll, notching five kills and an ace as the Lady Lions never trailed in the middle frame.
“I feel that we’re a high-energy team and that’s what we started to learn at the end of set one,” Rudd said. “Once we did that, we felt confident going into games two and three.”
Down 0-2, The Colony played with a sense of urgency in the third set. Gentry spotted back-to-back aces for a 5-1 lead for the Lady Cougars. Four points later, Bishop fired a kill to give The Colony a 7-4 lead.
“That’s my girls,” Buckley said. “They don’t quit no matter what. It doesn’t matter if it’s game point or if we’re down by two sets, my girls are fighters and compete. They don’t back down and they don’t quit.”
But playing in front of boisterous student sections for both schools, Reedy regrouped and found the energy that it needed to polish off the sweep. Trujillo recorded a kill to give Reedy a 9-8 lead – an advantage that the Lady Lions didn’t relinquish.
Later with Reedy (29-6) forcing match point on The Colony, Perry hit the ball down the middle of the court and off the body of a Lady Cougar player for a kill.
Although The Colony saw its season abruptly end Tuesday, Buckley said that she was proud of the fight that her Lady Cougars showed all night and all season.
“I’ll never forget whenever we lost when I was in the regional finals and that’s what I told the girls just now,” she said. “I told the returners, 'You returners, decide tonight if you want to feel this pain again. The hurt in a close match like this is the kind of hurt that needs to happen in order to make that progress later on.’”
