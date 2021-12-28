A handful of boys teams were in action on Monday on the opening day of the In-N-Out Allen Holiday Invitational.
Frisco Memorial, the No. 7 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, got off on the right foot with a 66-53 victory over Horn.
The Warriors took control from the start with a 20-5 run. The Jaguars regrouped from that point, playing even the rest of the way, but were unable to cut into the deficit.
Avery Jackson, Jr. paced Memorial with 16 points, Drew Steffe had 13 and Austin Mallett chipped in with seven.
That offset a big game from Horn’s Yai Koinyang, who poured in 26 points, followed by Bryson Smith with a dozen and Jordan Williams with eight.
Frisco Independence also opened the event with a victory, topping Rockwall-Heath, 60-45.
The Knights opened a 27-17 halftime lead and pushed the advantage to 49-30 at the end of three quarters.
Independence got 14 points from Jaxon Copeland, 13 from Tristen Sabin and 11 from Elliott Taite.
Horn finished the day with a 1-1 record, earning a 64-52 victory over Rowlett.
It was a methodical game for the Jaguars, who while they never pulled completely away from the Eagles, they did win every quarter.
Smith led the way for Horn with 23 points, with Koinyang tallying 19 and Spencer Mozee adding nine, while Rowlett got 14 points from Matthew Ellis, 13 from DeShon Harris and seven from Chris Crowe.
Frisco Heritage came up on the short end of a 64-46 decision at the hands of Little Rock (Ark.) Central.
The difference was the second quarter, when the Coyotes were outscored 25-9. Nicholas Jett had a team-high 19 points, with Taven Washington also in double figures with 11.
Frisco Lone Star was also in action on Monday, where it was edged, 64-62, by Cibolo Steele.
Kaufman Holiday Tournament
North Mesquite split a pair of games at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament on Monday.
The Stallions got started well with a 57-52 win over Athens. North Mesquite built a 30-20 halftime lead and then held off a big push in the third quarter behind 16 points from Tamorrian Grigsby, 13 from Cordale Russell and 10 from Korey Neal.
Later in the day, North Mesquite dropped a 64-49 decision to Royse City.
