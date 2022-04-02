Frisco ISD made another statement toward being the best soccer district in Texas in the regional quarterfinal round on Thursday and Friday.
With the Class 5A playoffs down to 32 teams, FISD will be sending one-eighth of that total to this week’s Region II tournament.
Perhaps the only reason there is not a fifth team moving forward was the fact that the Reedy and Lone Star boys had to face off against one another in the third round on Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Both the Lions and Rangers proved worthy of advancing, but it was 9-5A champion Lone Star that was able to get a goal from Maddox Thomas with 17 minutes left and that was the difference in a 1-0 victory.
The Rangers (19-1-3), who had never before won a playoff match in their short history, continue their historical march with their first trip to the regional tournament.
They will be joined at the four-team event by a familiar face in Wakeland, who took care of business on Friday with a thorough 7-2 victory over W.T. White in its regional quarterfinal match at Eagle-Mustang Stadium in Richardson.
The Wolverines (19-4-1), the defending Class 5A state champions, wasted little time asserting themselves, as Evan Lupo twice scored off of corner kicks from Brennan Bezdek to take a 2-0 lead.
Kyle Davis then scored off an assist from Riley Garza and Davis then set up William Heidman to give Wakeland a 4-1 lead at halftime.
The Wolverines never cracked the door for the possibility of a comeback, as Heidman set up a goal by Micah Kelley early in the second half.
Heidman then tallied his second, with Brad Shreve picking up the assist and Peyton Atchley fed Dan Bayles to cap the Wakeland scoring, as they advance to the regional tournament for the ninth consecutive season.
Earlier in the night at the same venue, it was the Wolverine girls (18-1-4) who had punched their ticket with a 2-0 win over W.T. White at Eagle-Mustang Stadium.
Ava Yocum opened the scoring off a feed from Brooke Hartshorn 17 minutes in to take a 1-0 lead.
It remained that way through halftime, when Sophia Pehr sent across a corner kick that Lillian Wallace turned into a score to provide some insurance and it would end with a 2-0 win.
Frisco (20-1-4) returns to the regional tournament for the first time since 2016 with a 2-0 victory over Prosper Rock Hill
Lexi Lee provided both of the goals and the Raccoons defense did the rest to post the shutout and extend its season.
The Class 5A Region 2 tournament will have a very FISD-centric feel, with local teams involved in all four matches at the event, which will take place at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
The girls regional semifinals get started at 10 a.m. Friday with Wakeland taking on Midlothian, followed by Frisco squaring off with traditional power Highland Park at 1p.m.
The boys get going at 4 p.m. with Wakeland facing Mount Pleasant, with the night cap featuring Lone Star against Highland Park at 7 p.m.
The girls regional championship game is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday at the same site, with the boys regional title match set for 1 p.m.
