These are unusual times.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected everybody and nearly every walk of life.
As life continues to move forward toward an uncertain future, the hope is that things will get back to normal, hopefully sooner rather than later.
One step toward getting there will occur when the fall sports season gets underway. Assuming there are no drastic changes, that is right around the corner for the 10 Frisco ISD high schools.
While some schools, primarily in Dallas County, have been limited to online preparation programs, FISD has been able to conduct workouts on campus for the month of August.
Practices can officially start on Sept. 7 for volleyball, football, team tennis and cross country. The volleyball teams can play their first matches on Sept. 14, with football season set to kick off on Sept. 24.
Of course, safety has been at the forefront of the decision making, as FISD has worked closely with the City of Frisco, Collin and Denton Counties, the University Interscholastic League and the state of Texas.
The detailed plan includes measures to maintain social distancing, emphasizing personal hygiene, implementing routine and enhanced cleaning and sanitization of equipment and facilities and establishing a health screening process for student athletes and staff.
This is an evolving situation, as teams have adjusted on the fly during the last month and the hope is that the system in place will continue to be effective when on-campus instruction resumes next Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.