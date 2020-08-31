FRISCO LEBANON TRAIL ATHLETICS

Athletes at Frisco Lebanon Trail take part in offseason workouts at the school earlier this month.

 Photo Courtesy of @GraceMcDowell30

These are unusual times.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected everybody and nearly every walk of life.

As life continues to move forward toward an uncertain future, the hope is that things will get back to normal, hopefully sooner rather than later.

One step toward getting there will occur when the fall sports season gets underway. Assuming there are no drastic changes, that is right around the corner for the 10 Frisco ISD high schools.

While some schools, primarily in Dallas County, have been limited to online preparation programs, FISD has been able to conduct workouts on campus for the month of August.

Practices can officially start on Sept. 7 for volleyball, football, team tennis and cross country. The volleyball teams can play their first matches on Sept. 14, with football season set to kick off on Sept. 24.

Of course, safety has been at the forefront of the decision making, as FISD has worked closely with the City of Frisco, Collin and Denton Counties, the University Interscholastic League and the state of Texas.

The detailed plan includes measures to maintain social distancing, emphasizing personal hygiene, implementing routine and enhanced cleaning and sanitization of equipment and facilities and establishing a health screening process for student athletes and staff.

This is an evolving situation, as teams have adjusted on the fly during the last month and the hope is that the system in place will continue to be effective when on-campus instruction resumes next Thursday.

