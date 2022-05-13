Lone Star entered the playoffs flying high after using a late surge to capture the first district championship in program history.
But the Rangers were immediately brought back down to Earth last week when upset-minded Wylie East claimed the series opener.
With its back suddenly against the wall, Lone Star regrouped to win the final two games to keep its season alive.
Heading into their area-round tilt against Hillcrest, the Rangers wanted no part of the same drama, and there was none, as Lone Star took care of business, completing the sweep of the best-of-3 series with a
The Rangers (22-9) return to the regional quarterfinals where they will face the winner of the Lovejoy/Carrollton Creekview series later this week at a time and place to be determined.
The Lone Star pitching staff was simply dominant in the area round, not allowing a single run in 13 innings of work.
On Friday, Teague Rehwald got the call and delivered six innings of two-hit work, striking out eight along the way.
Rehwald got plenty of offensive support.
The Rangers pushed across one run in the top of the first when Owen Peck was hit by a pitch and scored on a base hit by Dominick Reid, and they took firm control with a five-run third.
Alec Valverde and Peck singled, Rehwald walked and two runs scored when Reid reached on an error.
Lone Star then showed patience at the plate and it paid off, as Chase Womack and Caleb Reynolds walked to load the bases and Tyler Bogusz forced in a run when he drew a free pass. One run then scored on a wild pitch and Bennett Fryman plated another to open a 6-0 cushion.
The Rangers tacked on a single run in the fourth and then put the run rule into effect with a four-run sixth.
Fryman got things started with a double and scored on McCann Libby’s RBI single. Valverde ripped a triple to bring home Libby and Peck and Rehwald followed with run-scoring base hits to make it 11-0.
Rehwald then retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning to officially punch their ticket to the third round.
It was a similar story on Thursday, when Lone Star cruised to a 8-0 win.
Reid allowed just two hits and struck out four in five innings of work to get the win on the mound, with Bogusz coming on in relief and fanning three in two frames to close it out.
It was scoreless until the third, when the Rangers manufactured a pair of runs. Valverde and Rehwald were hit by pitches and Peck walked to load the bases.
Reid broke the stalemate with a sacrifice fly and another run scored on a wild pitch to grab a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Bogusz and Drew Bufford reached base and scored on Peck’s two-run triple to make it 4-0.
Lone Star doubled its lead in the fifth inning. Rehwald and Reid had back-to-back doubles, with the latter plating a run. Womack singled, Reynolds had a RBI double and two more runs came across to push it to 8-0 and that is the way it would end.
Independence drops series opener
Fresh off advancing in the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Knights faced the prospect of needing back-to-back wins to keep its season going after dropping a 5-2 decision to Woodrow Wilson on Thursday in the opener of their area round best-of-3 series.
Independence hurt itself with three errors, as only one of the five runs it surrendered was earned.
Down 1-0 heading to the fifth inning, the Knights drew even when Syver Bakken walked and Parker Herlehy followed with a RBI double.
However, the Wildcats countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 3-1 lead.
Independence made it a one-run game in the top of the sixth, as Jackson Parsley was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a base hit by Wyatt Sanford and scored on an error.
But Woodrow Wilson again came back with a two-run rally to push the lead back to 5-2 and that is the way it would end.
