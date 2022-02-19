There are several districts that like to believe they are the toughest in the state, but the playoffs is the time to prove that statement is true.
Through one week of the girls basketball playoffs, 9-5A has certainly made its case, with three teams advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Lone Star (22-8), the No. 14 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, was the first to punch its ticket on Thursday with a defensive-minded 35-25 victory over Carrollton Newman Smith in its area round game at Loos Auditorium.
At the same site later that night, No. 3 Memorial joined the Rangers, using a strong second half to overtake South Oak Cliff for a 55-41 victory.
After getting a scare from Wylie East in the bi-district round, Memorial was determined to avoid the same late-game drama.
The Warriors doubled up the Bears, 14-7, in the first quarter, but South Oak Cliff was able to stay close and cut the gap to 25-21 by halftime.
Memorial reestablished control in the third quarter, pushing the lead to double digits and it pulled away from there behind 15 points from Jasmyn Lott, 10 from Falyn Lott and nine from Makayla Vation.
That sets up a showdown of FISD rivals in the regional quarterfinals next week between the Warriors and Rangers.
Memorial defeated Lone Star in both regular-season ballgames by scores of 61-44 and 37-31.
On Friday, Liberty’s defensive prowess was once again on display as it picked up a 33-21 victory over Lancaster in its area round playoff game at Lake Highlands High School.
The Redhawks methodically built a 14-7 halftime lead, but the Tigers were still hanging around, down 22-15 at the end of three quarters before Liberty put it away with a 11-6 spurt down the stretch.
Jazzy Owens-Barnett led the Redhawks with 12 points, Kamen Wong had six and Ashley Anderson and Judith Aluga each added four.
That sets the stage for one of the biggest regional quarterfinal games in the state when No. 4 Liberty (33-5) takes on No. 2 McKinney North, a 93-28 winner over Woodrow Wilson on Friday, next Monday or Tuesday at a place and time to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.