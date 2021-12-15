SACHSE FOOTBALL SIGNING ALEX ORJI

Sachse senior quarterback Alex Orji signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Michigan on Wednesday. 

 Photo Courtesy of @SachseStangs

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

The following athletes either signed their National Letters of Intent or were recognized at various ceremonies on Wednesday.

(* Denotes signed on Wednesday)

Dallas Christian

*Gabriel Grubbs   Football      Marshall

Frisco

Lexi Guinn  Volleyball   Texas A&M

Madison Hubbard          Softball       Hardin-Simmons

*Cole Hutson       Football      Texas

*Gavin Marshall  Football      Oklahoma

Jon VanZandt      Swimming  Auburn

Frisco Centennial

Isabella Carrillo    Soccer         Missouri

Olivia Nelson       Diving         West Florida

Frisco Heritage    

Mia Moore  Volleyball   Clemson

Frisco Independence

Kat Bloomer        Volleyball   La Verne

*Reggie Bush II    Football      Baylor

Hayden Hicks       Volleyball   Miami (OH)

Samantha Jones   Soccer         Dallas Baptist

Madison Murphy Soccer         Northwestern State

Alauna Richardson        Track and Field    Sam Houston State

Tristen Sabin        Cross Country/Track     Texas A&M-Commerce

Sienna Schellenger         Swimming  Texas

Abby Wadas        Volleyball   San Francisco

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Peyton Annen      Soccer         SMU

*Austin Kawecki  Football      Oklahoma State

Kiera Lofton         Soccer         Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Riley Williams      Softball       Franklin and Marshall

Frisco Legacy Christian

Kendall Droesch   Softball       East Texas Baptist

Sophia Lippert     Volleyball   Lee University (OH)

Minas Manias      Golf   Lipscomb (Tenn.)

Frisco Liberty

Kennedy Clountz Soccer         TCU

Cade McGarrh     Baseball      Texas Tech

Oliver Overlin      Baseball      Angelo State

Jazzy Owens-Barnett     Basketball   Rice

Meagan Shannon Softball       Midwestern State

*Sam Wenaas       Football      Air Force

Frisco Lone Star

Kyla Deck   Basketball   Stephen F. Austin

*Cody Green        Football      Eastern Illinois

Jailen Hurley        Volleyball   Louisiana Tech

*Ashton Jeanty    Football      Boise State

*Garret Rangel     Football      Oklahoma State

*Devin Turner      Footballe    Northwestern

Frisco Memorial

Camryn Ciborowski      Soccer         Baylor

Sam Davis  Soccer         Lehigh

Kailee Deffebaugh          Volleyball   Southern

*R.J. DeMadet     Football      Army

Peyton Guziec      Diving         Virginia Tech

*Garren Huey       Football      Army

Jasmyn Lott         Basketball   UNLV

Jackson Malone   Golf   Kansas Wesleyan

Maddie Muller      Softball       Arkansas-Rich Mountain

Olivia Ramey       Soccer         Oklahoma

*Zion Steptoe       Football      Purdue

Frisco Reedy

Tatiana Arevalo   Basketball   Air Force

Rachel Buckle      Soccer         Elon

Zoe Calyer  Soccer         TCU

Jordan Chapman  Volleyball   St. Edward’s

Harley Harbour    Basketball   Harding

Camryn Hill         Volleyball   Stephen F. Austin

Marisa Jacober     Cross Country/Track     Washburn

Xander Naguib     Soccer         Tulsa

*A.J. Padgett        Football      Rice

Kelsey Perry         Volleyball   Iowa State

Ally Ryan   Softball       Oklahoma Baptist

KK Sowers Volleyball   Emory

Frisco Wakeland

Linae Bezdek        Soccer         Emerson

Olivia Bos  Soccer         Abilene Christian

Connor Cassano  Baseball      Panola College

Alex Cruz   Baseball      Grayson College

McKenna Jenkins Soccer         UNLV

Zachariah Ray      Baseball      Oklahoma Wesleyan

Drew Stover         Soccer         Wisconsin

Holden Yaksick    Baseball      Arkansas-Rich Mountain

Mesquite

*Joshua Williams Football      Utah State

North Mesquite

*Davion Carter    Football      Rice

Rowlett

*Micheal Ibuken-Okeyode       Football      TCU

Sachse

*Alex Orji   Football      Michigan    

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

