NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
The following athletes either signed their National Letters of Intent or were recognized at various ceremonies on Wednesday.
(* Denotes signed on Wednesday)
Dallas Christian
*Gabriel Grubbs Football Marshall
Frisco
Lexi Guinn Volleyball Texas A&M
Madison Hubbard Softball Hardin-Simmons
*Cole Hutson Football Texas
*Gavin Marshall Football Oklahoma
Jon VanZandt Swimming Auburn
Frisco Centennial
Isabella Carrillo Soccer Missouri
Olivia Nelson Diving West Florida
Frisco Heritage
Mia Moore Volleyball Clemson
Frisco Independence
Kat Bloomer Volleyball La Verne
*Reggie Bush II Football Baylor
Hayden Hicks Volleyball Miami (OH)
Samantha Jones Soccer Dallas Baptist
Madison Murphy Soccer Northwestern State
Alauna Richardson Track and Field Sam Houston State
Tristen Sabin Cross Country/Track Texas A&M-Commerce
Sienna Schellenger Swimming Texas
Abby Wadas Volleyball San Francisco
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Peyton Annen Soccer SMU
*Austin Kawecki Football Oklahoma State
Kiera Lofton Soccer Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Riley Williams Softball Franklin and Marshall
Frisco Legacy Christian
Kendall Droesch Softball East Texas Baptist
Sophia Lippert Volleyball Lee University (OH)
Minas Manias Golf Lipscomb (Tenn.)
Frisco Liberty
Kennedy Clountz Soccer TCU
Cade McGarrh Baseball Texas Tech
Oliver Overlin Baseball Angelo State
Jazzy Owens-Barnett Basketball Rice
Meagan Shannon Softball Midwestern State
*Sam Wenaas Football Air Force
Frisco Lone Star
Kyla Deck Basketball Stephen F. Austin
*Cody Green Football Eastern Illinois
Jailen Hurley Volleyball Louisiana Tech
*Ashton Jeanty Football Boise State
*Garret Rangel Football Oklahoma State
*Devin Turner Footballe Northwestern
Frisco Memorial
Camryn Ciborowski Soccer Baylor
Sam Davis Soccer Lehigh
Kailee Deffebaugh Volleyball Southern
*R.J. DeMadet Football Army
Peyton Guziec Diving Virginia Tech
*Garren Huey Football Army
Jasmyn Lott Basketball UNLV
Jackson Malone Golf Kansas Wesleyan
Maddie Muller Softball Arkansas-Rich Mountain
Olivia Ramey Soccer Oklahoma
*Zion Steptoe Football Purdue
Frisco Reedy
Tatiana Arevalo Basketball Air Force
Rachel Buckle Soccer Elon
Zoe Calyer Soccer TCU
Jordan Chapman Volleyball St. Edward’s
Harley Harbour Basketball Harding
Camryn Hill Volleyball Stephen F. Austin
Marisa Jacober Cross Country/Track Washburn
Xander Naguib Soccer Tulsa
*A.J. Padgett Football Rice
Kelsey Perry Volleyball Iowa State
Ally Ryan Softball Oklahoma Baptist
KK Sowers Volleyball Emory
Frisco Wakeland
Linae Bezdek Soccer Emerson
Olivia Bos Soccer Abilene Christian
Connor Cassano Baseball Panola College
Alex Cruz Baseball Grayson College
McKenna Jenkins Soccer UNLV
Zachariah Ray Baseball Oklahoma Wesleyan
Drew Stover Soccer Wisconsin
Holden Yaksick Baseball Arkansas-Rich Mountain
Mesquite
*Joshua Williams Football Utah State
North Mesquite
*Davion Carter Football Rice
Rowlett
*Micheal Ibuken-Okeyode Football TCU
Sachse
*Alex Orji Football Michigan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.