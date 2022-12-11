The 9-5A girls basketball season has been one of the most entertaining in the state in recent years.
With a full 10-team slate of Frisco ISD teams, the fortunate four that advanced to the playoffs were well-prepared, and it showed, as Liberty parlayed that experience into three consecutive trips to the state tournament from 2019-2021, bring home the 5A championship in 2020, and Memorial broke through to make its first appearance in Austin last year.
But with the opening of two new high schools, an all-FISD district was no longer a possibility, and when the University Interscholastic League announced its 2022-2024 realignment, it created a very different landscape in 9-5A.
Six of the FISD teams who were part of the district last year have moved to 10-5A, including recent powers in the Redhawks and Warriors.
Their departure clears the way for some new teams to step into the spotlight, and the remaining quartet of FISD teams is hoping to seize that opportunity.
Here is a look at the field:
Reedy (0-0, 8-7)
The Lions finished fourth last season to earn the program’s third playoff berth, and first since 2018.
Reedy is not only looking to return, but also earn its first postseason victory in its short history. However, it will need to rely on some new faces, as it graduated three all-district performers, including first-team Adrianna McCoy and second-team Hayley Harbour.
The Lions entered the weekend as the only FISD team in 9-5A to have a winning record.
Reedy did return a trio of all-district honorable mentions with seniors Ainslee Padgett and Samantha Fields and sophomore Karrington Jackson.
Junior Elsy Hartman has emerged as a consistent scorer, and had 21points in a recent game against Hurst L.D. Bell, and senior Jaydein Billingslea has also provided some offensive punch.
The Lions were picked to finish second in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason 9-5A poll.
Frisco (0-0, 5-6)
The Raccoons posted a winning record in non-district play last season and might have made the playoffs in a different group.
Instead, Frisco resumes its pursuit of its first postseason appearance since 2015 and it is hoping the TABC early projections are true, as it has the Raccoons pegged to finish fourth.
Frisco returns one of the district’s top players in sophomore Mylee Guinn, a versatile 5-11 player who can play several positions and was voted as the 9-5A newcomer of the year last season.
The Raccoons also feature a pair of honorable mention picks in seniors Merrick Lewis and Mackenzie Townsel, and they have gotten early contributions from a quartet of sophomores in Chloe Cheong, Kamryn Wilcox, Ava Ianace and Josie Clark.
Lone Star (0-0, 2-8)
The Rangers have flourished since moving up to Class 5A in 2017. They have made six consecutive trips to the playoffs, won four district championships and have advanced at least three rounds deep in each of those runs.
Lone Star finished third in 9-5A a year ago and is the TABC pick to win the district title, but a rigorous early-season schedule has it looking at an unfamiliar record.
However, the slate is wiped clean on Tuesday.
The Rangers are led by senior guard Jordyn DeVaughn, a unanimous first-team all-district selection who recently signed with Air Force. Last season, she knocked down 40 percent of her 3-point attempts and recorded 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
Junior Hannah Carr was named to the second team and other Lone Star players to watch early on have been seniors Aliyah Muhammad and Aaliyah Kinnard, junior Shelby Hall and sophomore Kennedy Jones.
Wakeland (0-0, 3-13)
The Wolverines are looking to get things moving in the right decision as they pursue their first playoff appearance since 2017, but will be relying on several new contributors.
Junior Kendall Garbrecht, an all-district honorable mention pick a year ago, is a capable scorer and also leads Wakeland in rebounds and assists.
Sophomore Faith Lee currently leads the Wolverines in scoring, but they have employed a balanced attack along with senior Riley Pettigrew, juniors Nia Yarbough and Jessie Fox and sophomore Chloe Chiniara.
The Field:
The FISD quartet will face four newcomers to 9-5A in The Colony, Carrollton Creekview, Carrollton Newman Smith and Carrollton R.L. Turner.
The Cougars (0-0, 10-6) missed out on the playoffs last season and were not picked to finish in the top four in the TABC poll, but they are looking to prove those prognostications wrong as they are off to a good start, carrying the best non-district record into the weekend.
Early on, The Colony has featured one of the better trios in the area in senior Kahlen Norris, who leads the team in scoring, assists and steals, and senior Aaliyah Brown and junior Rayna Williams, who are averaging close to a double-double in points and rebounds.
The Trojans (0-0, 4-6) were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll. Newman Smith is coming off winning the 11-5A championship last season before getting eliminated by Lone Star in the area round.
The Trojans returned three key senior leaders from that team with 11-5A most valuable player Rakiyah Robertson, offensive player of the year Aniyah Kidane and first-team honoree Aniyah Bigam.
The Mustangs (0-0, 5-3) also made the playoffs last season, finishing third in 11-5A.
Creekview has gotten contributions from a mix of players thus far with the likes of senior A’Kiria Armstrong, junior Samantha Corn, sophomores Danika Quijano, Amaiya Mendez and Kenya Swindall and freshman Nevaeh Hill.
The Lions (0-0, 3-10) suffered through a tough season a year ago and are staring at a similar fate if they are unable to get things turned around.
Seniors Catherine Stepaniak and Justice Hall have been among the bright sports for R.L. Turner thus far.
