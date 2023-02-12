In recent years, Frisco ISD has battled against one another in the same district in some of the toughest competition in the state.
While that left the four fortunate playoff teams battle-tested, it also meant that several other worthy contenders were left on the outside looking in because of the quality of the district they were in.
When the University Interscholastic League announced its new realignment for 2022-2024, FISD was split up into multiple districts for the first time, giving them extra opportunities to shine in the playoffs.
But while FISD set a record with eight teams qualifying for the postseason, many of them are matched up in the bi-district round, meaning the road will come to an end on Monday and Tuesday.
Here is a look at the 5A Region II playoff field.
Liberty vs. Frisco
6:45 p.m. Monday at Frisco Emerson High School
The Redhawks can make a case for being the top girls basketball program in Class 5A over the last decade.
Liberty is making its 13th consecutive playoff appearance.
During that time, the Redhawks, the co-10-5A champions, have made nine trips to the regional tournament and advanced to state four times, bringing home the 5A championship in 2020.
The Raccoons, on the other hand, have endured some tough times, but are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“I’m proud of hose my team has performed all season, especially the consistency they’ve had the second round of district,” Frisco head coach Ruth Stewart said. “It’s a great feeling. Making the playoffs is something that we have been working towards for the past four years. Our team motto is Better Every Day and I love how hard my team competes in practice and games to grow both individually, as well as a team. I’m proud of them every time they step onto the court.”
But recent history means nothing when these two teams take the court on Monday.
Frisco finished third in 9-5A and has one of the top scorers in the area in sophomore Mylee Guinn, who is averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
While Guinn is a go-to player, the Raccoons have other solid options, as well, with seniors Merrick Lewis, Mack Townsel and Perri Wilkerson and sophomores Josie Clark, Kamryn Wilcox and Ava Ianace.
“Our goals will remain the same as the start of the season,” Stewart said. “Get better every day and beat yesterday.”
Liberty, ranked No. 17 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, has had its share of standouts during its run of success and the latest star to blossom is freshman Jacy Abii, who leads the team with 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Junior Keyera Roseby is another double-digit scorer, averaging 11.6 points and five boards per contest, while seniors Jezelle Moreno, Za’naiha Hensley and Journee Harris and sophomore Lillian Johnson are other players to watch.
Memorial vs. Reedy
6:30 p.m. Monday at Frisco Centennial High School
Though still one of the younger programs in the area, the Warriors have made their footprint. Memorial made the playoffs for the first time in 2019, advanced three rounds deep in 2021 and made history last season by advancing to the 5A state championship game, where it dropped a 45-40 heartbreaker to Cedar Park in double overtime.
The Warriors split the 10-5A championship with Liberty, but via a coin flip are the top seed in the playoffs.
“I am excited about how this team is peaking at the right time,” Memorial head coach Rochelle Vaughn said. “That is what it's all about. We want to try and play our best basketball of the year heading into the playoffs. I love how this team plays together.”
The Warriors have a good mix of seasoned leaders and younger emerging players with seniors Angelicia Alexander and Mackenzie Askew, junior J.J. Echols, sophomore Makayla Ellison and freshmen Sydney Murphy and Pressley Powell.
“I have high expectations, I always do, specially with this group,” Vaughn said. “They sat down in August and wrote down some goals and we reached one by becoming district champs. Now we have more work to do. In order to keep reaching our goals and for this group to maximize their potential they must stay focused, together, and enjoy the moment. Four of our starters were not even in this program last year so I am proud of how this team refuses to be average and continues to keep improving.”
The Lions are one of the most dangerous four seeds in the bracket. They enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, including victories over fellow postseason teams Lone Star and Frisco.
Reedy will look to several different players to step up if it is hoping to pull the upset, with seniors Samantha Fields, Jayden Billingslea and Noe Smith, junior Elsy Hartman and sophomores Nya McElroye and Karrington Jackson.
Lone Star vs. Lebanon Trail
7 p.m. Monday at Frisco Panther Creek High School
This is another match-up of FISD teams with different histories.
The Rangers, the 9-5A runner-up, have made six consecutive playoff appearances and have advanced at least three rounds deep in each of those runs, while the Trail Blazers made history this season by qualifying for the postseason for the first time ever.
Lone Star was atop the 9-5A standings for much of the season until a pair of late losses allowed the Colony to move past them to capture the district championship.
But the Rangers have enjoyed success in the playoffs before and they have a seasoned group that includes seniors Jordyn DeVaughn, Aliyah Muhammad and Aaliyah Kinnard, juniors Hannah Carr and Shelby Hall, sophomore Kennedy Jones and freshman Kendall Foster.
“I feel like as the season has gone on we have gotten better and over the last month we have started playing our best basketball,” Lone Star head coach Todd Monsey said. “One of the reasons for that is our reduction of turnover and increase in assists. Our players are sharing the ball really well and creating opportunities for others, for us to continue to play good basketball that is our top priority.”
Lebanon Trail has one of the top 1-2 punches in the region with senior TiAna Davis and junior Paris Baker.
Davis leads the team with 14.8 points and 2.7 steals per game, while Baker does a little of everything, averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals per contest.
Sophomore Katelynn Evans is recording 8.9 points and 4.5 boards per game, and senior Jael Goh, sophomore Zoe Melton and freshman Jevan Collier are other players to watch.
Heritage vs. The Colony
6:30 p.m. at Hebron High School
The Coyotes enjoyed a breakthrough this season as they qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Though Heritage will be the underdog on paper against the top-seeded 9-5A champion Cougars, it enters the playoffs as a confident team after breaking through into the postseason.
“It means the world because these girls set a goal and they accomplished that goal. To witness them work so hard every day and get to do something they have never done before is special,” Heritage head coach Blake Reedy said. “We played hard and that is all that matters, but we can play better. The girls always fight and I feel like that keeps them I a lot of games.”
Senior Sydney Young leads the team with 10.1 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
Freshman Jadyn Middleton has made an immediate impact with 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while other players to keep an eye on include senior Madelyn Garza and Ankitha Chandra, junior Giovanna Castro and freshman Daniya Souter.
The Coyotes will face a formidable task in trying to slow down The Colony trio of seniors Kahlen Norris and Aaliyah Brown and junior Rayna Williams, but they are battle-tested in a district with two of the top teams in the state.
“The girls want to be up there with Memorial and Liberty as a team that sets the standard,” Reedy said “They have achieved the first goal of making the playoffs so now the goals need to be adjusted. The keys to success our attitude, effort and toughness and as long as they work together and care about each other, these girls can be what’re they want to be.”
