LIBERTY VS MEMORIAL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

In recent years, Frisco ISD has battled against one another in the same district in some of the toughest competition in the state.

While that left the four fortunate playoff teams battle-tested, it also meant that several other worthy contenders were left on the outside looking in because of the quality of the district they were in.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments