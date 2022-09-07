FRISCO VOLLEYBALL

Frisco is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2016.

In recent years, Frisco ISD volleyball teams have been battling it out in their own district, with the top four making the cut to advance to the playoffs.

With the arrival of Emerson and Panther Creek, the FISD teams are now split up into separate districts, and for Frisco, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland, that means a chance to square off with some new district competition.

