In recent years, Frisco ISD volleyball teams have been battling it out in their own district, with the top four making the cut to advance to the playoffs.
With the arrival of Emerson and Panther Creek, the FISD teams are now split up into separate districts, and for Frisco, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland, that means a chance to square off with some new district competition.
The newly-formed 9-5A features not only that quartet, but also the trio of Carrollton ISD schools in Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner, as well as The Colony, and after a month of tournaments and preparation, that group is set to begin district play on Friday.
Reedy, the defending district champion, has quickly carved out a niche as one of the budding programs in the area.
Since beginning varsity play in 2016, the Lions have made the playoffs in five out of six years, including three district championships.
Reedy is coming off a historical season that not only saw them go 17-1 in district in outdistancing the field by five games, but also advancing the regional tournament for the first time.
Heading into last weekend, the Lions were 10-9, but that is a little misleading considering the quality of competition that head coach Katie Rudd scheduled for her team to prepare them for the future.
Senior Halle Schroder, a Boston College commitment, has picked up where she left off after a 9-5A most valuable player campaign a year ago.
Schroder is averaging a team-high 3.9 kills, to go along with 2.6 digs, 24 blocks and 13 aces.
Senior Reese Miller is off to a good start, tallying 2.5 kills and 27 blocks and senior Gracie Cagle is recording 3.6 assists, 2.1 kills and 2.0 digs per set to go along with 23 aces.
Junior Carter Fouche leads the team in passing with 4.8 assists per game, Scout Ozawa and Anika Malapati have come up big in the back on defense, as has Taylor Fogliani at the net with a team-high 38 blocks, while Caitlyn Ganzer has been another solid option attacking at the net.
Wakeland, a playoff team a season ago, had posted a 12-4 record entering the weekend.
Senior middle blocker/right side Hannah Pfiffner was named to the first team after recording 409 kills, 84 blocks and 23 aces and she is on pace for similar numbers thus far and junior Jessica Jones is also off to a good start with a team-high 78 blocks.
The Wolverines have also gotten solid early production at the net from Elyse Niemann, Kealaki Bandy, Hannah Lee and Camryn Kennedy, Audrey Clark is tallying 6.9 assists per set running the offense and Savannah Ivie is averaging 4.4 digs per game to lead the defensive effort in the back.
Lone Star could be one of the beneficiaries of the new district alignment, as last season, they posted a 22-9 record and a winning 10-8 mark in district only to finish sixth in 9-6A.
Senior Amani Mason, a first-team all-district honoree a year ago, is off to a good start with 3.0 kills per set to go along with 19 blocks.
Junior Faith Harris has come on strong early with 2.8 kills per game and Tiffany Lam and Taylor McGee have both been solid running the offense.
Emilee Prochaska leads the defense with 2.3 digs per set and the Rangers already have four players with at least 30 blocks with Camille Perry, Tori Green, Kyler Birkelbach and Esi Eshun.
Frisco is in search of its first playoff berth since 2016 but has had some positive moments to draw from early on.
Junior Addison Sohosky, a second-team all-district performer, leads the team with 3.2 kills per game and Savannah Davis and Karli Jordan are also averaging better than 2.0 kills per game.
Alexis Carranza has emerged as a top setter with 7.1 assists per game, Adamari Hernandez leads the defense with 5.2 digs per set and they have also gotten good work in the back from Brooke Nailey, Davis and Carranza.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
