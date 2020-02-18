North falls to Lone Star in opening round

RICHARDSON – The McKinney North girls basketball team routinely poured in upwards of 70 points week in and week out this season while featuring an offense that was unmatched almost any given night.
That high-scoring machine propelled the Lady Bulldogs to an 11th consecutive playoff appearance, but succumbed to the same first-round fate at the hands of Frisco ISD for the fourth straight year.
After losing to Frisco Liberty in the bi-district round each of the previous two campaigns, this time it was Frisco Lone Star getting the best of the Lady Bulldogs Monday night, 46-39, to tip off the postseason.
The Rangers appeared to have cracked a code that many other programs this season failed to accomplish and that is to not only hold North under 40 points, but also keep junior Amaria Fields and senior Chelsea Wooten in check for much of the night.
The dynamic duo came in scoring nearly 40 points per game but was limited to just 28, as Fields scored a team-high 18 on a whopping 18 shot attempts and Wooten finished with 10, both below their season averages of 20 and 17, respectively.
“We believed that it didn’t matter how many points they had been scoring,” said Todd Monsey, Lone Star head coach. “We just wanted [Fields] to have to work. She is so talented and got hot early. So we had to settle down and make a few changes to make sure she didn’t get a clean look at it. We tried to face her a little bit more and find her in transition early.”
And that’s exactly what Lone Star did after Fields got cooking early with a pair of 3-pointers and finished the opening quarter with nine points.
In fact, Fields gave her squad a brief lead at 6-5 in the first few minutes on a nifty layup in transition before Lone Star sophomore sensation Kyla Deck began to take over.
Deck stole the show with 10 of her game-high 22 points in the first and carried that momentum into the second stanza where she splashed in a triple and scored in the lane on back-to-back possessions to begin the quarter and extended the Lone Star lead to 21-12.
“Our kids make Kyla successful, and Kyla makes our kids successful,” Monsey said. “Her success comes from the great screens that we give her and the hard work that we put in for her. She returns that by sharing the ball to the open players.”
North was able to keep things tight heading into the half, facing just a seven-point deficit, before Lone Star seniors Halley Carr and Victoria Gooden extended the score to double digits at 29-18 early in the third, but the Lady Bulldogs soon chipped away thanks to Fields.
The junior standout came alive once again with a 6-0 run of her own to get North within just five, but key baskets by Deck, Carr and Reagan Irby landed the Rangers their greatest advantage of the night at 37-25 early in the fourth — one that North could not overcome despite a late rally spearheaded by Fields and Wooten.
The win marked the first postseason triumph for Monsey, who is in his first year at the helm at Lone Star, but he knows his team doesn’t have time to celebrate this victory with an area-round matchup looming ahead against Highland Park.
“We have to get back to work,” he said. “We know Highland Park is going to be extremely disciplined and hard working. They have a great coaching staff that is going to prepare them, and it will be about which side can show up and make the right play.”
